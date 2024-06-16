RATIFICATION OF THE NEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT FOR EMPLOYEES AT METRO'S GROCERY DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN MONTRÉAL

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2024 /CNW/ - METRO is pleased to announce that the unionized employees of its Grocery distribution centre in Montréal, represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 501, have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

"We are pleased to have renewed the collective agreement for employees at our Grocery distribution centre in Montréal," said Caroline Larocque, Vice President, Logistics and Distribution, Québec. "We believe this new collective agreement, which was unanimously recommended by the employee bargaining committee, is fair, balanced and respectful of the needs of customers, employees and merchants. This agreement ensures that our employees continue to enjoy competitive working conditions."

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

Source and further information: METRO Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]