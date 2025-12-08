MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO confirms it has signed the Canadian Grocery Industry Code of Conduct.

"Since 2021, we have actively contributed with the Retail Council of Canada and industry stakeholders to the development of the Code of Conduct to promote principles of fairness and predictability", said Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer, METRO. "In 2025, we continued our efforts with the Code Office to ensure its success and we look forward to its implementation in the years ahead."

The Code of Conduct sets clear standards for commercial relationships within the grocery sector and aims to create transparency and certainty in commercial transactions.

