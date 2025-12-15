MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO released today its Corporate Responsibility (CR) report covering all its activities for fiscal year 2025. As the company enters the final year of its 2022–2026 CR Plan, it continues its efforts with determination.

"Thanks to the dedication of our teams and strong governance, we are constantly working to improve our practices, deliver quality products and create lasting value. Today, our CR approach is a key pillar of our overall performance. It is built on informed choices, reliable data and continuous engagement. This is how we are preparing METRO to meet the challenges of tomorrow" said Eric La Flèche, President and CEO of METRO.

METRO maintains its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in order to contribute to the fight against climate change. For the first time, an external auditor has provided a limited assurance report for our Scopes 1 and 2 climate data, further strengthening its credibility. The company is also reinforcing its engagement on human rights, publishing its very first statement on the topic. Finally, it is maintaining its community investment program and inaugurated its METRO Shared Kitchens network in Ontario and Québec, which aims to provide concrete solutions to the needs of community organizations that fight food insecurity every day.

2025 Highlights

Responsible procurement:

Assessment of 69% of our purchases, 91% of which met the expectations of our Supplier Code of Conduct for responsible procurement;

Update of our Supplier Code of Conduct and publication of our first Human Rights Statement, reinforcing our engagement to build a more just and ethical society.

Local purchasing:

Enhanced visibility of local products in our banners.

Community investment:

Financial contribution of $17.2 million from METRO, our employees, our suppliers and our customers;

More than 9.3 million kg of food recovered in our stores and distribution centres donated to our community partners, the equivalent of 18.7 million meals;

Deployment of METRO Shared Kitchens network: 5 Kitchens inaugurated in 2025.

Equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I):

Recipient of the Maurice-Pollack Award, a recognition highlighting the excellence of our ED&I efforts.

Environment:

Increase of more than 6% of the waste diversion rate, both in our store network and in our distribution and production centres;

Adoption of a new food loss and waste target: increase the proportion of food rescued from waste by 30% by 2030 compared to 2024.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

