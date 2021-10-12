Ratehub Inc. reaches milestone of $10 billion in mortgages funded

The Canadian financial technology company is on track to closing over $3 billion this year, making it the largest digital mortgage originator in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ratehub Inc. has closed $10 billion in funded mortgages. This volume highlights the shift of how and where Canadians are sourcing their mortgages from traditional sources such as bank branches to online sources.

"While the growth has been impressive to date, we actually see the growth accelerating in the years to come as the majority of Canadians will source their mortgages online in the next five years," said James Laird, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. "The digital shift was already occurring before the pandemic, but the switch to online sources has grown exponentially over the last year."

The growth represents Canadians who have started their mortgage journey on Ratehub.ca and continued their journey all the way through to close using the digital platform and in-house mortgage experts. When consumers are ready to apply for a mortgage they use Ratehub.ca comparison tables to choose their mortgage preference and then continue through Ratehub's digital mortgage application. Ratehub has a team of in-house mortgage specialists who will go over the application with them, answer questions and guide them through the entire process. This saves the customer time and ensures that they receive not only the best mortgage rate, but also the best experience. The feedback from those customers is overwhelmingly positive. Ratehub Inc. is the highest-rated and most reviewed mortgage company in Canada, with over 6,000 reviews across Google and Facebook and an average rating of 4.9.

"Technology is making the mortgage industry more efficient for all stakeholders involved including the customer, the lender, and the mortgage professional," said Alyssa Furtado, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. "It has enabled us to own the mortgage journey and put the onus on ourselves to help the consumer all the way through, not just the first couple of steps."

Ratehub Inc. started as a rate comparison website in 2010, investing in the tools and educational resources that Canadians require to learn about mortgages, how much they qualify for, and which mortgage companies are available at the best rates. More recently the focus has been not only on the first steps of educate, calculate and compare, but showing Canadians how they can go through the entire mortgage journey and ultimately close a mortgage with Ratehub.

