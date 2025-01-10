Ratehub Inc. launches a new personal loans marketplace powered by its LoanFinder tool

Canadian financial technology company launches a personal loans marketplace, simplifying borrowing for Canadians and helping members manage debt better

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Ratehub Inc., a leading Canadian financial technology company, has launched a new personal loans marketplace as part of its mission to empower Canadians with the tools and resources to make confident financial decisions.

This launch brings Ratehub closer to its vision of becoming Canada's go-to source and one-stop shop for all personal finance products. With LoanFinder , Ratehub's custom-built tool, members can easily explore and compare a range of loan options tailored to their unique needs. Members can quickly secure pre-approval for the best rates, saving both time and money—all within one easy-to-use platform.

"Our launch into personal loans is an important milestone towards achieving our vision of being the one-stop shop for all consumers' financial needs – spend, save, borrow, invest, and protect," said Naga Parvatharajan, CEO of Ratehub Inc. "LoanFinder, is a game-changer for Ratehub members. It uses our own data and credit bureau information to pre-approve you for the best loan offers, all without impacting your credit score. We're thrilled to be working with Fig Financial and Spring Financial as our first partners to bring Canadians simpler borrowing options and help them manage debt better."

Ratehub members will benefit from:

Comprehensive loan marketplace: Best pre-approved offers through LoanFinder matched to the lender, maximizing members' approval odds without impacting their credit scores

Best pre-approved offers through LoanFinder matched to the lender, maximizing members' approval odds without impacting their credit scores Seamless digital experience: A fast, fully digital loan application process from the convenience of members' homes

A fast, fully digital loan application process from the convenience of members' homes Financial education: Access to expert articles and resources to guide members on what to look for when selecting loans

Access to expert articles and resources to guide members on what to look for when selecting loans Transparency: Clear and unbiased information to help members make informed decisions

Clear and unbiased information to help members make informed decisions Value: Save money by refinancing credit card debt, reducing monthly payments, funding home improvement projects, or other needs

"In today's challenging financial environment, it's more important than ever to provide the tools and resources that help Canadians make confident decisions," said Natasha Macmillan, Director of Everyday Banking at Ratehub.ca . "Our goal is to support every Ratehub member based on their financial needs and journey. Our launch of personal loans will allow members to navigate these products and empower them to make well-informed decisions."

Currently offering comparisons for personal loans, Ratehub's ultimate goal is to provide a complete range of loan types, with personalized recommendations that help members find the perfect match for their eligibility and financial situation. Ratehub is committed to helping Canadians find their best borrowing option based on their unique financial needs, and ultimately empowering them to manage debt better and take control of their financial future.

About Ratehub Inc.

Ratehub Inc. is the one-stop shop for all consumer finance needs - Save, Spend, Borrow, Invest and Protect. We connect Canadians to the best financial tools, advice, and products on the market through our financial product comparison site and mortgage brokerage, Ratehub.ca, mortgage lender, CanWise, insurance brokerage, RH Insurance, and personal finance website, MoneySense. Millions of Canadians visit Ratehub.ca and MoneySense every year to get personalized recommendations on the best mortgage rates, credit cards, savings accounts, GICs, and insurance products. To learn more, visit www.ratehub.ca or www.canwise.com or www.rhinsurance.ca or www.moneysense.ca .

SOURCE Ratehub Inc.

Tara Bolger, Senior Communications Manager, [email protected], (647) 778-4841; Bronlynn Carrington, Senior Communications Specialist, [email protected], (647) 214-1031