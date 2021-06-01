Ratehub Inc. launches its own insurance brokerage

Canadian financial technology company launches P&C insurance brokerage as it grows the largest financial product comparison website

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Ratehub Inc. has launched its own property and casualty (P&C) brokerage, RH Insurance. This launch brings Ratehub Inc. one step closer towards achieving its goal of being Canada's go-to source for digital personal finance products across insurance, mortgages, credit cards, investing and banking products.

RH Insurance will enhance Ratehub.ca's insurance user experience by helping customers navigate the entire process of obtaining insurance, from getting a quote to buying a policy.

"Ratehub.ca started out as a rate comparison website, but now we're obsessed with delivering more than just product comparisons. We want our customers to have the option to purchase products with us," said Alyssa Furtado, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. and Co-Founder of Ratehub.ca . "Our mortgage brokerage, CanWise Financial, has shown us the benefits of working with our customers throughout the entire sales process. We're excited to do the same on the insurance side."

"Our goal with RH Insurance is to make the insurance process easier for our users by combining the latest online technology with expert advice provided by our in-house insurance brokerage team," said Morgan Roberts, Director of Sales of RH Insurance . "Our team is eager to help our customers throughout their entire insurance journey and make sure they have the right level of coverage for the right price."

The launch of RH Insurance signifies the next evolution for Ratehub Inc. as it sets out to become the best digital insurance marketplace to compare and buy insurance in Canada. At its core, RH Insurance will function similarly to any other P&C brokerage by offering customers the option to compare and purchase a variety of personal and commercial insurance products, such as auto, home, rental unit, motorcycle, and recreational vehicles. Where it differentiates from a traditional brokerage, is that RH Insurance is not a brick and mortar business, but will provide 24/7 online quote comparison and customer portal access, as well as personal sales and customer services via phone and email during business hours. Ratehub.ca will continue to aggregate leads for a variety of partners, both brokerages and direct insurers.

About Ratehub Inc.

Ratehub Inc. connects Canadians to the best financial tools, advice, and products on the market through its financial product comparison site, Ratehub.ca, mortgage brokerage and lender, CanWise Financial, insurance brokerage, RH Insurance, and personal finance website, MoneySense. More than 24 million Canadians visit Ratehub.ca and MoneySense every year to get personalized recommendations on the best mortgage rates, credit cards, savings accounts, GICs, and insurance products. To learn more, visit www.ratehub.ca or www.canwise.com or www.rhinsurance.ca or www.moneysense.ca.

