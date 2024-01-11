11 Jan, 2024, 15:58 ET
Professions of the future: opportunities for all
MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The start of a new year brings change and renewal, especially in the world of work. As in previous years, Randstad Canada, a talent company specializing in recruitment and human resources, is once again offering its list of the 15 most in-demand jobs in Canada for 2024. This eagerly-awaited resource is a must-have for Canadians looking to start the year with new career plans or considering a return to school in a constantly changing economic landscape. And this year, job seekers have an undeniable advantage thanks to a promising market in many industries.
"Through a meticulous analysis of a plurality of industries as well as our customers' job vacancies, we can highlight the most in-demand professions. This ranking is a highly relevant resource to help job seekers learn more about the most sought-after professions and the salaries associated with them, so they can make informed decisions that are consistent with their ambitions," reveals Brent Dul, Executive Vice President at Randstad Canada.
In 2024, anything is possible
If the trend continues, the job market will keep evolving this year, and for the better. At least, that's what the experts at Randstad are predicting, as 2024 promises to be a year of varied employment opportunities in more accessible fields for which a university education is not necessarily required.
"Today's market offers an impressive diversity of interesting opportunities, among which any job seeker can find something they like. It's a good time to reflect on your aspirations and look for a role that matches your career goals, no matter how many diplomas you have. It's shaping up to be a very positive year for job seekers," confirms Brent Dul.
Randstad Canada's top jobs list highlights the traditional administration, technology, professional services and healthcare sectors, which will remain popular in 2024. This year, however, the list stands out for its customer-focused positions and trades that you wouldn't expect to see on such a list.
"Demand is growing for occupations in manual industries, such as electricians and welders. The same applies to professions that specialize in customer service or customer experience. We know that workers in 2024 are increasingly looking for flexibility, and positions requiring face-to-face presence can pose challenges in this respect. Employers looking to fill these positions must be creative to attract job seekers," notes Brent Dul.
15 most in-demand jobs in Canada in 2024
|
Rank
|
Job
|
average salary
|
1
|
Administrative Assistant
|
between $37,000 - $99,000
|
2
|
Sales Associate
|
between
$46,000 -
$84,000
|
3
|
Planner
|
between
$46,000 -
$84,000
|
4
|
HR Business Partner
Companies are facing post-pandemic challenges, between labour shortages, budget constraints, and changing employee expectations, urging them to adopt new working models to retain talent, highlighting the crucial role of human resources in this highly competitive dynamic.
|
between
$75,000 -
$156,000
|
5
|
Logistics Coordinator
|
between
$62,000 -
$122,000
|
6
|
Customer Service Consultant
|
between
$43,000 -
$74,000
|
7
|
Marketing Manager
|
between
$62,000 -
$122,000
|
8
|
Mechanical Engineer
|
between
$66,000 -
$131,000
|
9
|
Finance Analyst
|
between
$62,000 -
$142,000
|
10
|
Pharmaceutical Assistant
|
between
$40,000 -
$60,000
|
11
|
Accounting Technician
|
between
$39,000 -
$114,000
|
12
|
Software Developer
|
between
$68,000 -
$137,000
|
13
|
Electrician
|
between
$55,000 -
$77,000
|
14
|
Development and Operations Process Engineer (DevOps)
|
between
$66,000 -
$131,000
|
15
|
Welder
|
between
$40,000 -
$74,000
For more information and a detailed list of the top jobs, skills sought by employers, and salary expectations by sector and region, visit the Randstad website.
About Randstad
Randstad is the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labour market and help our clients create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. Our 46,000 employees around the world make a positive impact on society by helping people to realize their full potential throughout their working life. For more information, visit randstad.ca.
