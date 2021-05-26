Quebec is the next province or territory in Canada to follow the lead of the Yukon, which was the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer public coverage of CGM systems for people living with diabetes under provincial health plans. In addition , Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have all recently announced plans for funding based on their 2021 budget platforms. This announcement marks a significant accomplishment in increasing access to life changing technology used in the management of type 1 diabetes.

Not only does access to this type of technology allow people living with type 1 diabetes to be better equipped to manage their glucose levels, they will now also be able to order and pick up their Dexcom CGM supplies directly through their local pharmacy.

"The impact of having access to CGM technology for those living with type 1 diabetes is truly life changing and we're thrilled to be a part of this progression in Quebec," says Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. "By allowing more people to have access to this type of technology, hypoglycemia events and emergency room or hospitalizations from severe hypoglycemia can be decreased. This is a major milestone for our community, and we look forward to continuing our work toward access for all those impacted by diabetes across Canada."

The Dexcom G6 CGM System includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to continuously and wirelessly send glucose levels to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for fingersticks† or scanning. And with real-time alerts, including a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, the Dexcom G6 can warn the user in advance of hypoglycemia — allowing time to take appropriate action before it happens — day or night.

"The Dexcom system revealed to us how unpredictable and complex our daughter's medical condition truly is," said Michaëlla Etienne, mother of a child living with diabetes. "With continuous data to help monitor her glucose levels﻿, Dexcom G6 enables us and her caregivers to take necessary actions to manage her condition. There are so many elements we can't control; but using a Dexcom CGM system gives us the power to make informed and timely decisions for her diabetes management and allows our daughter to enjoy a greater quality of life."

For more information about the coverage criteria for RAMQ, please visit

https://www.dexcom.com/en-CA/public-coverage.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility

References



























1 Roze S, Isitt J, Smith-Palmer J, Lynch P. Evaluation of the Long-Term Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor Versus Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose in People with Type 1 Diabetes in Canada. Poster presentation presented at: 2020 Canadian Association for Population Therapeutics; October 27, 2020.

SOURCE Dexcom, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Laetitia Harty, [email protected], 514.796.4854