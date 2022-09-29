RAISE A SHAWARMA WITH NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST SHAWARMA BRAND ON OCTOBER 15th IN TRUE OSMOW'S™ STYLE!

At OSMOW's, Shawarma is prepared a little differently. Once the marinated meat is delicately carved, it's grilled to caramelized perfection and then served ON THE ROCKS® (rice), STIX® (fries) or classically wrapped in a thin pita bread that's then expertly grilled. Personalized with add-ons like fresh herbs and grilled vegetables, feta or house-made sauces means there are endless combinations of Shawarma meals bursting with delicious flavours. A fan-favourite for a reason! Be sure to add regular or light and vegan garlic sauce or OSMOW'S Scorchin' Hot Sauce!

In tribute to historic Middle Eastern street food, OSMOW'S CEO & Head of Franchising Ben Osmow says, "Yet to try it? Don't be daunted! It is time to step outside of your comfort zone and into your local shawarma place for a dish that's near-impossible to craft in your own kitchen."

OSMOW'S National Shawarma Day calls on carnivores and vegetarians alike to enjoy perfectly seasoned rotisserie-cooked chicken or crisp-fried falafels at one of their 135 locations across North America at prices last seen in 2001, the year OSMOW'S launched.

For just $5, OSMOW'S is offering its legendary Chicken Shawarma wrap or ON THE ROCKS® at its original price, while vegetarians can take part in the day too with a Falafel Wrap or ON THE ROCKS® for the same price.

"National Shawarma Day is a calendar highlight for our company and crew," says OSMOW'S President & CMO Bernadette Farag. "Our restaurants are packed. Our crew members are sharing their shawarma know-how with each service."

OSMOW'S invites everyone to celebrate October 15th as National Shawarma Day as this exciting flavourful food niche continues to grow, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration. To show your love for Shawarma, order yours on October 15 and tag photos, reels and videos with #NationalShawarmaDay, which will help spread word and support the fast, casual restaurant sector and local businesses.

About Osmow's

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first OSMOW'S restaurant was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful operation to this day. Over 20 years ago, as a recent immigrant to Canada, Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, OSMOW'S flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. OSMOW'S has grown to 135 locations and continues to expand across Canada and the United States. OSMOW'S invites all other Mediterranean brands to celebrate October 15 as National Shawarma Day in Canada as we continue to grow this exciting flavourful food niche, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration.

FAST SHAWARMA FACTS

In Arabic, shawarma means "to turn" and inspired the name for the Middle Eastern method of slow, even cooking where a conical slab of meat slowly spins or spirals on a large skewer.

One of the world's most popular forms of street food, especially in Egypt , Shawarma was believed to have been created in Turkey as early as the 18th Century.

, Shawarma was believed to have been created in as early as the 18th Century. These scenes from The Avengers caused a spike in shawarma sales https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYiZeszLosE&feature=youtu.be .

. Depending on toppings, Shawarma is considered a low-calorie meal.

*The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed OSMOW'S National Shawarma Day to be observed on October 15, annually, starting in 2020





, annually, starting in 2020 NOTE TO JOURNALISTS AND INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITIES

