AMERICA WANTS MORE OSMOW'S™

Making What You're Craving, the Fast-Growing, Fast-Casual Middle Eastern Eatery OSMOW'S Shawarma Opens Three New Locations in Florida, Virginia and Michigan

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Shawarma lovers will want to be among the first 200 guests in line at the three newest OSMOW'S Shawarma locations opening in the coming weeks:

Sawgrass Mills® Mall West Dining Pavilion, 12801 West Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise, Florida , 33323

, 33323 9685 Liberia Ave., Suite 105, Manassas, Virginia , 20110

, 20110 3927 28th St. S.E., Grand Rapids, Michigan , 49512, in the East Paris Shoppes Shopping Center

Making what you're craving, Osmow's Shawarma (CNW Group/Osmow’s Shawarma)

OSMOW'S Shawarma will treat the first 200 customers to a FREE Regular Chicken ON THE ROX®, a signature dish featuring finely carved chicken shawarma from the rotisserie and grilled to perfection and served on a bed of seasoned rice, topped off with famous Garlic Sauce, Tahini and Sumac.

Experience the bold, flavorful dishes that have made OSMOW'S Shawarma a favorite choice across North America. Opening day celebrations offer a chance to meet the Franchisee owners, be featured on OSMOW'S Shawarma popular social channels, win prizes and join the fast food feeding frenzy driving OSMOW'S rapid expansion across the continent!

Celebrated for its shawarma specialties, the upbeat, casual eatery is North America's largest Middle Eastern restaurant chain, loved by loyal fans that look for either meat or vegetarian/vegan-based protein options. OSMOW'S Shawarma brings its modern take on classic Middle Eastern/Mediterranean dishes for vibrant communities ready to be served!

OSMOW'S Shawarma chooses locations where its unique spin on shawarma and Middle Eastern street food will be loved. A fresh, vibrant atmosphere means guests can enjoy a wide variety of dishes, including the famous Chicken Shawarma, which is marinated to perfection and served in pita wraps, salads, ON THE ROX® (rice) or ON THE STIX® (fries). The menu also includes keto-friendly options, protein choices and customizable meals, ensuring there's something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to bring OSMOW'S Shawarma to three great new locations in the coming days and weeks," said Ben Osmow, CEO & Head of Franchising. "Our grand openings are about sharing our food, our stories and our excitement for new beginnings in great locations."

OSMOW'S Shawarma has grown to almost 180 locations and counting across North America by offering fresh, flavorful Middle Eastern cuisine that appeals to a wide audience, from food enthusiasts to families and athletes.

View the extensive and flexible OSMOW'S Shawarma menu at osmows.com/menu/ . For more information about OSMOW'S Shawarma, visit osmows.com and follow @osmowsus and @osmowsshawarma on all popular social media channels.

About OSMOW'S

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first OSMOW'S restaurant was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful family-led franchise operation to this day. Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the North American landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a modern palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, OSMOW'S flavorful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favorite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. OSMOW'S has grown to 180 locations and continues to expand across North America.

Media Contact: Immedia PR, Heather Kirk, PR Consultant, 416-500-1752, [email protected]; Marketing Contact: Osmow's Inc., Marina Baric, Vice President of Marketing, 416-587-8043, [email protected]