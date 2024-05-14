Rainbow Week of Action - Thousands Speaking Up For #RainbowEquality

50+ events planned across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of Canadians from coast to coast to coast will come together this week to speak out against rising hate and advocate for more free and equal Canada as part of Queer Momentum's Rainbow Week of Action. More than 50 events are planned, including rallies in Ottawa, Toronto, Saskatoon, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Fredericton and more.

"This is our moment to turn the tide, to reject hatred and speak up for Rainbow Equality. People from all walks of life are coming together to reject politicians who fan the flames of violence and hatred to score political points," said Fae Johnstone, Executive Director of Momentum. "This will be the largest mobilization the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has held since the struggle for Marriage Equality twenty years ago. I invite you to speak up with us for a more free and equal Canada, for human rights and rainbow equality.

Three conservative-governed provinces, and the federal Conservatives, are increasingly restricting, or proposing to restrict, the rights and freedoms of queer and trans people. Parents, friends and families of 2SLGBTQIA+ people are speaking out in response.

"Groups out there are spreading misinformation and pitting parents against children and youth. This is not reflective of the voices of parents". Said Taylor Henderson of pflag Canada, a national organization supporting families of 2SLGBTQIA+ youth. "that's why we, as parents, are speaking up for a more free and equal Canada. For our families. For all families".

Dozens of organizations across the country have been participating in organizing events and making the Rainbow Week of Acton a reality.

People can visit www.rainbowequality.ca for a full list of events and to send a letter to their MP and the Prime Minister and Opposition Leaders.

