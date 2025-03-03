2SLGBTQIA+ Advocates, Organizations and Allies Launch National Vote Rainbow Equality Campaign ahead of 2025 federal election

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A coalition of over fifty local, regional and national 2SLGBTQIA+ non-profit and allied organizations from across Canada have launched a national non-partisan Vote Rainbow Equality campaign, aimed at empowering Canadians to speak up for freedom, equality and human rights in the 2025 federal election. The campaign is now live at www.rainbowequality.ca

The campaign, powered by Queer Momentum , a national queer advocacy organization, will counteract the misinformation and regressive policies advanced by anti-2SLGBTQIA+ groups and politicians, while uplifting policies that make life better for 2SLGBTQIA+ people and all Canadians.

"Canadians believe in freedom, in human rights and equality for marginalized groups. That's true, regardless of the divisive rhetoric sown by anti-LGBTQ+ groups and politicians." said Fae Johnstone, Executive Director of Queer Momentum. "That's why we're speaking up, and mobilizing across Canada, to reject hate and elect politicians who will uphold freedom, equality and human rights for queer and trans people".

"As parents, and families, we are calling for the support and protection of queer and trans youth in Canada," said Christa Duvall, President of plfag Canada. "We see the rise of hate, violence, and discrimination against marginalized groups in this country. The actions of some politicians to discriminate against trans youth and their families make their lives more difficult and scary in an already challenging time. pflag Canada is speaking out for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth and the people who love them. We urge all parents, caregivers, and families to join us in speaking out for rainbow equality and for freedom and equality of queer, trans, and all children in Canada. We can't stay quiet any longer".

SOURCE Society of Queer Momentum

For more information and to arrange media interviews, please contact [email protected]