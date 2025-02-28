NUNAVIK, QC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Raglan Mine and its Nunavimmiut partners mark today the 30th Anniversary of the Raglan Agreement. Three decades after this historic signing, the collaboration between the company and its partners is still very much alive and continues to generate tangible benefits for Inuit communities.

Mine Raglan Logo (CNW Group/Glencore) Every year, community members from Salluit and Kangiqsujuaq visit the mining site. Part of the Raglan Agreement, this annual visit contributes to the relationship between Raglan Mine and the communities. It is an opportunity for the Inuit partners to better understand Raglan Mine's operations and to ask their questions about the mining activities. (CNW Group/Glencore)

Signed in 1995, the Raglan Agreement was one of the first Impact Benefit Agreements (IBA) in Canada, marking a major turning point for both the industry and the Inuit communities in Nunavik. It established a framework rooted in the recognition of rights and culture, mutual respect and ongoing dialogue. Since its signing, Raglan Mine has worked to support Inuit employment and businesses, sought to build trust through open communication, and strived to operate responsibly with respect for the environment.

Raglan Mine is now one of the Nunavik's largest employers, with Inuit employees representing an annual payroll of $18 million. Inuit-owned businesses provide 25% of contracted services, driving local economic growth. The Agreement also includes a financial component, including profit sharing with local Inuit communities. Other initiatives resulting from the Agreement that support the Nunavik's socio-economic development include the Akkivik donations program, which has contributed over $1.4 million to community initiatives, as well as post-secondary scholarships for Inuit students, with nearly $600,000 in scholarships awarded to date.

"Together, we have demonstrated innovation and openness in integrating Inuit culture and the importance of the territory into our mining activities," says Jean-François Verret, Vice President Glencore Nickel – Raglan Mine. "The Raglan Agreement is more than just a contract — it's our social license to operate. It forms the foundation of the Raglan Mine strategy, built on clear commitments to the communities, but above all, on our dedication to honouring them every day. As realities evolve and new generations bring forward their expectations, we remain committed to innovation and continuous improvement."

As Inuit realities change and generational expectations evolve, Raglan Mine remains committed to innovation.

"In 1995, we signed this Agreement to ensure that the company would leave a lasting legacy for future generations, well beyond the life of the mine," says Pita Aatami, President of Makivvik. "The work must continue, and the ways of doing things must keep evolving and improving with the objective of not only reaching our goal but going beyond our target employment numbers as well as ensuring the business community benefits from the contract opportunities brought by the operations of the Mine."

"The Akkivik program is a clear example of how the Raglan Agreement brings concrete benefits to our community," says Maggie Q. Saviadjuk, Mayoress of Salluit. "As guardians of the land near the mine — our traditional hunting grounds — it's essential that our partnership continues to support initiatives that strengthen our community and protect our way of life."

For her part, Qiallak Nappaaluk, Mayoress of Kangiqsujuaq, points out that "The Raglan Agreement is more than a commitment for today, it's about planning for tomorrow. Thanks to the ongoing dialogue with Raglan Mine, we are already working together through the Closure Committee to prepare for life after the mine and ensure that our community is ready for the future, even though the mine expects to continue its operations for at least another 20 years."

On this 30th Anniversary, Raglan Mine reaffirms its commitment to the signatories of the Raglan Agreement, to continue building together a sustainable future for Inuit communities and the territory.

About Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property extends almost 70 kilometers from east to west, and consists of a series of high-grade deposits, mainly nickel and copper.

Raglan Mine employs over 1,300 people, 17% of whom come from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $454 million to Quebec's GDP, including $139 million from Inuit suppliers. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 82% of its suppliers of goods and services located in the province.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resources companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonization while meeting the energy needs of today.

With around 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 30 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Glencore is a proud to be a member of Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. We will support the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement through our efforts to decarbonize our own operational footprint. For more information see our 2024-2026 Climate Action Transition Plan available on our website at glencore.com/publications.

