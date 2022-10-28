RAFAEL P. FERRARO NAMED NEW PRESIDENT OF THE QUEBEC LIBERAL PARTY

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Supported by the Management Committee, the Quebec Liberal Party's Executive Council nominated Rafael P. Ferraro as the new President of the QLP, in conformity with the Party's Constitution and Bylaws.

Rafael P. Ferraro, President of the Quebec Liberal Party (CNW Group/Quebec Liberal Party)

Actively involved within the Quebec Liberal Party's various institutions since 2010, Rafael P. Ferraro has a long track record of volunteer involvement within the Party. He was the Communications Coordinator for the QLP's Commission-Jeunesse, President of the Regional Council of Montérégie-Ouest, as well as President of the Legal Committee. He was also named the Election Chairperson for the Party's 2019 Leadership Race. A partner in a law firm practising in litigation, he is known for his advocacy work and his dedication to the political party. Rafael P. Ferraro was the lawyer who represented the QLP in the 2022 general elections as part of the Party's efforts to have the candidate for Matane-Matapédia recognized as an official candidate, a case that he successfully argued.

"I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Rafael P. Ferraro, the Quebec Liberal Party's new President. His commitment, in-depth knowledge of the Party's institutions and unifying leadership will be considerable assets. Our members, like Rafael, share our desire for an inclusive, prosperous and sustainable Quebec. Our team will take on this new chapter with renewed energy. I would also like to thank Linda Caron for all the work that she accomplished during her mandate."

- Dominique Anglade, Leader of the Quebec Liberal Party

"First of all, I would like to thank our Leader Dominique Anglade, as well as the members of the Executive and Management Committees for my nomination as President of the Quebec Liberal Party. Our Party will have several challenges to face over the coming years, and I am convinced that we possess all the necessary tools to revitalize ourselves and once again convince electors that we are the best option to govern Quebec. For me, the QLP is a both a unique organization and a huge family. We are the only political party that is based on solid values and represents all Quebecers. That's the message that I will carry to the four corners of Quebec as I meet with Liberal supporters."

- Rafael P. Ferraro, President of the Quebec Liberal Party

SOURCE Quebec Liberal Party

For further information: Maxime Roy, Communications Director, Quebec Liberal Party, Cellular: (514) 475-1763, [email protected]