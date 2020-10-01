Lutathera is the first and only therapeutic radiopharmaceutical indicated in the treatment of GEP-NETs in Canada

Lutathera directly targets tumours by binding to cancer cell receptors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Advanced Accelerator Applications Canada Inc. (AAA) is pleased to announce that eligible Quebec patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (GEP-NETs) – a life-threatening form of cancer affecting the neuroendocrine cells of the pancreas and gastrointestinal tract - now have access to the innovative new radiopharmaceutical therapy, Lutathera® (lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide).

The Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services has approved treatment with Lutathera for GEP-NETs patients with advanced disease that is metastatic or not removable by surgery and has progressed despite standard somatostatin analogue therapy and whose ECOG (Eastern Clinical Oncology Group) score is 0 to 21.

"Patients with advanced GEP-NETs who are not eligible for surgery and whose disease continues to progress have few options. We are very pleased to be the first centre in Quebec to provide this innovative targeted therapy." said Dr. Petr Kavan, a medical oncologist at the Jewish General Hospital. "It provides a much-needed new option to manage this rare cancer which can take several years to be correctly diagnosed, delaying the opportunity for patients to access appropriate treatment."

Lutathera is a radiopharmaceutical that is given to patients as an infusion in an outpatient hospital setting. Lutathera targets tumours with certain proteins, called somatostatin receptors, on their outer surface in order to deliver radioactivity directly to the tumour. The radioactivity causes damage and eventually kills cancer cells while leaving normal cells intact.

"We are very pleased that Lutathera has been recognized as an important therapy by the Quebec government. This is a significant advance in the management of GEP-NETs patients," said Dr. Norman Laurin, President of the Association des Médecins Spécialistes en Médecine Nucléaire du Québec (Quebec Association of Nuclear Medicine Specialists). "As other nuclear medicine centres in Quebec make Lutathera available, patients will have the opportunity to receive treatment closer to home."

Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) are abnormal growth of cells (neoplasms) that come from cells of the diffuse neuroendocrine system2. NETs usually grow slowly and can take anywhere between five and seven years to diagnose, with patients often misdiagnosed during this time as their symptoms can be similar to many other more common conditions2. Often by the time a NETs patient receives a diagnosis, the tumour has spread and metastasized to other parts of the body2. NETs tumours are considered complex to treat because both tumor growth and hormonal function must be addressed 2.

"The Health Canada approval and now availability of Lutathera in Quebec are important milestones for GEP-NETs patients with limited treatment options. AAA Canada is committed to bringing innovative radiopharmaceutical therapies to cancer patients in Canada," said Lyndal Walker, President & General Manager, Advanced Accelerator Applications Canada Inc.

Lutathera was approved by Health Canada in 2019 for the treatment of unresectable (not removable by surgery) or metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive (expressing the somatostatin receptor) gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease3. Quebec joins Nova Scotia to provide access to Lutathera for eligible patients with GEP-NETs.

About Lutathera®

Lutathera® (lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide) is a lutetium Lu 177-labeled somatostatin analog peptide. Lutathera belongs to a class of treatments called Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT). Lutathera is comprised of a targeting molecule which carries a radioactive component. The approval of Lutathera is based on results of the pivotal Phase 3 NETTER-1 study which was published in January 2017 in The New England Journal of Medicine4 and a single-arm, open-label study conducted by Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands3,5. Please see Important Safety Information and Full Prescribing Information here.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications Canada Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications Canada Inc., a Novartis company, is an innovative radiopharmaceutical company developing, producing and commercializing radioligand theragnostics (pairings of therapeutic and diagnostic drugs based on the same targeting molecule) for oncology. AAA is an established leader in radiopharmaceuticals for Positron Emission tomography (PET) and Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) diagnostic imaging, mainly used in clinical oncology, cardiology and neurology. For more information, please visit: https://www.adacap.com/ .

Lutathera is a registered trademark.

