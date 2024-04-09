Radiologists from Across the Country Convene for Canada's Premier Radiology Event

"The Canadian Association of Radiologists' Annual Scientific Meeting will feature leading-edge technologies that will transform medical imaging and improve patient care in Canada"

MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - For four days only, radiologists from across Canada will congregate in Montreal to showcase advancements in medical imaging. With a strong focus on artificial intelligence and innovative practices for improved patient care, the 2024 Canadian Association of Radiologists' Annual Scientific Meeting (CAR 2024) will help to establish a blueprint for the future of radiology in Canada and abroad.

CAR 2024 will welcome renowned speakers from North America to share their expertise and talk about key issues impacting radiology as it pertains to patient care in Canada. Featured keynotes will include:

Dr. Manickam "Nicks" Kumaravel (McGovern Medical School, UTHealth Houston, TX ) - Imaging in Musculoskeletal Infections: A Clinical Perspective

Dr. Bachir Taouli (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY ) – Non-invasive Detection of Liver Fibrosis with Quantitative Imaging Methods

Dr. Peter Kranz ( Duke University ) – Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension: What the Radiologist Needs to Know

Dr. Kate Hanneman (University Medical Imaging Toronto, Department of Medical Imaging, University of Toronto ) – Environmental Sustainability in Radiology

Dr. John Lichtenberger (ACR Institute for Radiologic Pathology) – Best of the AIRP: Cardiothoracic Rad-Path

The CAR is hosting a Radiology Business Directors Meeting in conjunction with our conference. This meeting, taking place on Thursday, April 11th will bring together radiology departments senior administrators to discuss challenges in medical imaging across the country. Some of the key topics will include the HHR crisis, regulation of artificial intelligence in healthcare and the gap in investment in radiology. This session will welcome representatives from government, senior officials from national health societies and industry.

The theme for the conference is Embracing a New Era. Highlights will include a panel discussion on current trends in artificial intelligence in radiology for 2024 and beyond, a focus on the importance of cancer screening, innovation radiology clinical practices and mistakes we all make.

"Radiology is developing at such a rapid pace that is hard to conceptualize where medical science will be in a just a few years. The measured integration of new technologies such as AI into radiology is a positive leap forward for patient care. It is important to understand the value that these technologies add and to establish a human clinical oversight framework to ensure that the systems that are being integrated into the healthcare system are enhancing the workflow of radiologists and delivering improved access for patients. During CAR 2024 there will be an opportunity to learn more about these innovations and their functionality" – Dr. Ania Kielar, President of the CAR.

With over 150 research abstracts and lectures focused on various areas of radiology, CAR 2024 is an event not to miss. There will be plenty of opportunities for learning, networking with radiology leaders and discovering how they are raising the bar in medical science to improve patient care.

The CAR is extending an invitation for the media to join us in an observer capacity with the opportunity to interview speakers. Please reach out to Natalie St-Pierre for complimentary registration.

Event location:

April 11-14, 2024

8 am -5 pm

Le Westin

270 Rue Saint-Antoine O, Montreal, QC

A copy of the educational program can be accessed here: https://events.canplaninc.ca/car2024/agenda

About the CAR:

The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) is the national voice for radiologists in Canada, dedicated to imaging excellence and advocating for the highest standard of patient care across the country. The CAR is a recognized leader in education, research and innovation in radiology and focused on providing world-class resources that empower our members to be more successful in their profession.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Radiologists

For further information: For inquiries contact: Natalie St-Pierre, Director, Stakeholder Relations, [email protected], 613-854-0675