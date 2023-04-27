Radiologists from Across the Country Convene for Canada's Premier Radiology Event

"The Canadian Association of Radiologists' Annual Scientific Meeting will feature leading-edge technologies that will transform medical imaging and improve patient care in Canada"

MONTREAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - For three days only, radiologists from across Canada and abroad will congregate in Montreal to showcase technological advancements in radiology. With a strong focus on new technologies and improved guidelines for patient care, the 2023 Canadian Association of Radiologists' Annual Scientific Meeting (CAR 2023) will help establish a blueprint for the future of radiology in Canada.

CAR 2023 will welcome renowned speakers from North America to share their expertise and talk about key issues impacting radiology as it pertains to patient care in Canada. Featured keynotes will include:

Dr. Jan Fritz ( New York University ) - Photon-Counting CT in Musculoskeletal Radiology: Opportunities and Limitations

Dr. Jeremy Erasmus (MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston ) – Imaging the Chest Post Radiation Treatment: What Books Don't Tell You

Dr. Jorge Soto ( Boston University ) – Pitfalls in CT Imaging of Abdomino-Pelvic Trauma

Dr. Carlos Torres ( University of Ottawa ) – Treatment-Induced Neurotoxicity

Dr. Yimming Gao ( New York University ) – Abbreviated Breast MRI – State of the Field

New this year, the CAR is hosting the first ever Radiology Directors Meeting in Canada. This meeting, taking place on Friday, April 28th will bring together radiology departments senior administrators to identify key metrics for quality improvement for medical imaging in Canada. This session will be moderated by former Assistant Deputy Minister (ADM) for Health, Marcel Saulnier and will welcome representatives from government, senior officials at national health societies and industry.

"Having established metrics is crucial in the management of quality patient care and improving accountability for healthcare. Adhering to a set of defined metrics will improve workflows in radiology, create efficiencies in radiology departments, and reduce the backlog for medical imaging across Canada." – Marcel Saulnier, Associate at Santis Health and former ADM at Health Canada.

The theme for the conference is Advancing Imaging Care Through Innovation. Highlights will include a panel discussion on current trends in artificial intelligence in radiology for 2023 and beyond, a focus on the importance of cancer screening, innovation in community interventional radiology and mistakes we all make.

"Artificial intelligence is developing at such a rapid pace that is hard to conceptualize where medical science will be in a just a few years. The integration of AI into radiology is a positive leap forward for patient care, however, it is important to understand the value that these technologies add and to establish a validation framework to ensure that the systems that are being integrated into the healthcare system are enhancing the workflow of radiologists and delivering improved access for patients. During CAR2023 there will be an opportunity to learn more about these technologies and their functionality" - Dr. Gilles Soulez, President of the CAR.

With over 150 research abstracts and lectures focused on various areas of radiology, CAR 2023 is an event not to miss. There will be plenty of opportunities for learning, networking with radiology leaders and discovering how they are raising the bar in medical science to improve patient care.

The CAR is extending an invitation for media to join us in an observer capacity with the opportunity to interviews. Please reach out to Natalie St-Pierre for complimentary registration.

Event location:

April 28-30, 2023

8 am -5 pm

Le Westin

270 Rue Saint-Antoine O, Montreal, QC

A copy of the educational program can be accessed here: https://car-asm.ca/preliminary-car-2023-agenda/

About the CAR:

The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) is the national voice for radiologists in Canada, dedicated to imaging excellence and advocating for the highest standard of patient care across the country. The CAR is a recognized leader in education, research and innovation in radiology and focused on providing world-class resources that empower our members to be more successful in their profession.

