Radiation Safety Institute of Canada to host annual Radiation Safety Partner Awareness Breakfast

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - 2025 marks the Radiation Safety Institute of Canada 's 45th anniversary. The Institute is an independent, national organization dedicated to radiation safety. For over four decades, the Institute has served Canadians as a trusted national voice of scientific integrity, providing "Good Science in Plain Language"® answers to complex radiation-related issues.

To mark the 45th anniversary, the Institute will host its annual Radiation Safety Partner Awareness Breakfast. This event will be held tomorrow on Friday, June 13, at 9:00 AM at Hart House on the University of Toronto's St. George Campus. The breakfast reception will bring together key partners of the Institute from the province of Ontario and beyond.

Guest of honour is Dr. Joel Moody , Ontario Chief Prevention Officer (CPO) and Assistant Deputy Minister, Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

, Chief Prevention Officer (CPO) and Assistant Deputy Minister, Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. Keynote speaker is Dr. Tanja Perko , Senior Researcher, Scientific Project Leader and Professor at the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN) and at the University of Antwerp in Belgium .

, Senior Researcher, Scientific Project Leader and Professor at the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN) and at the University of in . The meeting will introduce topics relevant to health and safety in every industry. With the help of Dr Tanja Perko , our keynote speaker, we shall explore the topic of risk communications and risk perception and as it relates to the safety conversation at large, new technologies and radiation safety, in particular.

, our keynote speaker, we shall explore the topic of risk communications and risk perception and as it relates to the safety conversation at large, new technologies and radiation safety, in particular. In the world of rapidly changing technologies, from Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to hand-held X-Ray machines, the organization is steadfast in its commitment to provide Canadian workplaces, schools, and communities with independent radiation safety guidance based on quality scientific information and best practices.

The Institute was founded in 1980 as a direct, independent response to the human disaster in the Elliot Lake uranium mines, where healthy miners had been exposed to excessive amounts of radon gas and radon progeny in the underground mining environment.

Key quote:

"The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada was established to ensure that a radiation disaster like or such as Elliot Lake mines never happens again. Back in the 1980s, the Institute's mission was to save lives, and we carry that proud legacy today. 45 years later, the Institute continues to honor its beginnings and serve uranium miners while providing a broad range of services to almost every industrial and societal sector in Canada."

– Natalia Mozayani, President and CEO, Radiation Safety Institute of Canada.

