Racking up AIR MILES® Reward Miles is getting easier with the newly refreshed American Express AIR MILES Platinum Credit Card

The refreshed Card offers an exciting new Annual Travel Redemption Benefit and lets Cardmembers earn more Miles on eligible food, drink, gas and transit purchases.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, American Express and the AIR MILES Reward Program announce enhancements to the American Express AIR MILES Platinum Credit Card. As of November 4, new and existing Cardmembers can take advantage of a new Annual Travel Redemption Benefit and a better earn rate that will reward them with more Miles on eligible food, drink, gas and transit purchases.

"As we look to expand the value we offer, we are excited to innovate with existing partners to bring new ways to reward Collectors every day," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Canada. "We are thrilled that together with American Express, we can provide improved benefits and an easier path to rewards."

For an annual fee of $120, the refreshed American Express AIR MILES Platinum Credit Card allows Cardmembers to earn more on daily purchases, including:

1 Mile for every $5 in Card purchases, up to $30,000 annually, on eligible food and drinks (including stand-alone grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops) and eligible gas and transit (including local commuter transportation, ridesharing services and taxis) in Canada

in Card purchases, up to annually, on eligible food and drinks (including stand-alone grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops) and eligible gas and transit (including local commuter transportation, ridesharing services and taxis) in 1 Mile for every $10 in Card purchases everywhere else

in Card purchases everywhere else Annual Travel Redemption Benefit – Once per calendar year, when an eligible Cardmember uses Dream Miles with the AIR MILES Reward Program to book their first single flight or package vacation through airmiles.ca or vacations.airmiles.ca, they can get Bonus Miles equivalent to 25% of the net number of Miles used (up to a maximum of 750 Bonus Miles)

"We want our Cardmembers to get the most out of their day-to-day purchases, whether they're paying for groceries for the family or commuting to work," said Megan McKee, Vice President & General Manager of Consumer Cards at American Express Canada. "This refreshed Card allows them to maximize their Miles earning potential and turn their daily cup of coffee into their next family getaway."

For more information about the refreshed American Express AIR MILES Platinum Credit Card and for full terms and conditions of the benefits referenced in this release, visit: americanexpress.ca/platinumam

About AIR MILES

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300+ leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country.

It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards, such as Merchandise, Travel, Events or Attractions, or instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations.

For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

