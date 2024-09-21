Racing to change the future of youth mental health - 2024 RBC Race for the Kids raises $2.6 million for Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project

The 2024 RBC Race for the Kids is a 5 k .m. walk/ run charity race that takes place at Mel Lastman Square.

The RBC Race for the Kids in Toronto , which is celebrating its 12 th year, has attracted more than 82,100 participants and raised a total of over $25 million to date for Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project (FNP).

FNP was founded by Sunnybrook psychiatrist Dr. Anthony Levitt and a group of parents who experienced challenges navigating the complex mental health care system to find help for their children.

FNP connects youth (ages 11 to 29) and families with clinically trained professionals who conduct assessments, analyze needs and provide navigation of the health-care and social service system.

A FNP survey confirms the urgent need for youth mental health navigation services. Nearly one-third of Ontario families are caring for at least one youth with mental illness and/or addiction.

Quotes

"At RBC, our purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper is at the core of everything we do and underpins meaningful events such as RBC Race for the Kids," said Kristina Depencier , Regional President, Greater Toronto Region, RBC. "I feel a deep sense of pride each year as I witness colleagues, friends and families uniting to support such a worthy cause: supporting youth and their families as they navigate mental health challenges, setting them up for a thriving and promising future.

"Each year I'm moved by how our community rallies together to support youth mental health. The entire team at FNP and I are extremely grateful to RBC and all the Race participants for the generous and long-standing support. Not only have they allowed us to help thousands of young people and their families, but it ensures that we can continue to help the youth of Ontario find the best mental health and addictions care they can."— Dr. Anthony Levitt , Medical Director of the Family Navigation Project at Sunnybrook .

