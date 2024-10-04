MONTRÉAL, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Rachel Julien, a renowned Montréal property developer, celebrated its 30th anniversary by launching the first two phases of Canoë (units can be reserved as of October 16 for sale or rent), an innovative mixed-use residential development in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district. On October 3, the company, which has built more than 5,000 housing units to its credit, celebrated its history and its contribution to the vitality of Montréal with a unique evening attended by more than a hundred guests, including the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and Mr Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Montréal, responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property assessment and legal affairs.

Embracing collective resilience

The festivities, centred on the themes of community, local products and sustainable development, were held at the Canoë site at 4500 rue Hochelaga. The 30th-anniversary celebrations were an opportunity to launch the first two phases of Canoë, a major mixed-use project for Montréal and its urban fabric. Canoë will offer affordable and social housing, condos, small local shops, a childcare centre, public and community spaces, and a public park. Local art will also be at the heart of the project.

The Canoë project has caused quite a stir in recent years, and amid the housing crisis, it is now time to pay tribute to the collective resilience and hard work of the many stakeholders who wanted this project to see the light of day. This project results from close collaboration between the municipal authorities, community partners and residents. Together, they have brought this shared vision of a more inclusive and dynamic neighbourhood to fruition. The Canoë project is a proactive response to current housing issues, demonstrating that innovative and sustainable solutions can be implemented through a shared will and commitment.

Challenges facing the Montréal real estate market

The Montréal property market has gone through some particularly difficult times in recent years. Rising construction costs, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have posed considerable challenges for developers and buyers alike. Despite these obstacles, Rachel Julien has shown resilience and innovation to bring the Canoë project to fruition. This project is tangible proof that, even in times of crisis, it is possible to create urban developments that meet the community's needs, while respecting high standards of quality and sustainable development.

Quotes

"Providing affordable and accessible housing for Montréalers is a priority for our government. That's why we're proud to be working with the Canoë project to build more housing in the heart of Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Thanks to this project, we are improving the quality of life of local residents, while contributing to the vitality of Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Congratulations to Rachel Julien on this project and happy 30th anniversary!"—The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

"We are delighted with the launch of Canoë, an exemplary real estate project that includes 140 social housing units in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, where there is a crying need. We also welcome the inclusion of an alley linking Hochelaga Street and Bennett Avenue and the planting of more than 150 trees, which will help to create a natural living environment. Canoë is proof that when it comes to real estate, when we all work together—city departments, boroughs and developers—we can bring innovative, ambitious and inclusive projects to life."—Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the City of Montréal, responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property assessment and legal affairs.

"Since its beginnings, Rachel Julien has been proud to enable thousands of Montréalers to rent or buy a home through various projects. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we look to the future with a clear and ambitious vision. Rachel Julien will continue to innovate and commit to sustainable urban development, always putting the community at the heart of its projects."—Denis Robitaille, President, Rachel Julien.

"We are extremely proud to celebrate 30 years of innovation and dedication to the Montréal community. Rachel Julien's mission has always been to create living spaces that meet the needs of citizens, and we are honoured to continue this mission today, particularly through the Canoë project."

—Mélanie Robitaille, Vice-President and General Manager, Rachel Julien.

About Canoë (canoemtl.com)

Canoë is a mixed-use residential project in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, designed to accommodate more than 900 cooperative housing units, rentals and condos, as well as some local businesses: a daycare centre, grocery shop, café-bistro and much more. With easy access to public transport, just a few minutes walk from the Pie-IX and Viau metro stations, Canoë will redefine a fast-growing Montréal neighbourhood.

About Rachel Julien ( racheljulien.com )

Rachel Julien, founded in 1994 at a time when condo projects were rare, has transformed Montréal's urban landscape and continues to do so today. Our team collaborates with top professionals to design high-quality real estate projects that set new standards of excellence. We take pride in contributing to Montréal's vitality and helping thousands of Montréalers access quality properties. Renowned for our expertise, ingenuity in solving complex technical problems and sensitive intervention in a heritage context, Rachel Julien has received over 20 awards for excellence. Our most recent accolade was the Builder of the Year award at the Domus in May 2024, organized by the Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ).

