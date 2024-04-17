QUÉBEC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Due to the recent increase in the number of cases of raccoon rabies reported in Vermont—including one case 10 km from the Québec border—the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs will be distributing vaccine baits in 17 municipalities in the Estrie and Montérégie regions from April 22 to 30, 2024. The aim of this vaccination operation is to limit the risk of raccoon rabies being reintroduced into Québec. It will immunize raccoons, skunks and foxes against raccoon rabies and help to protect human health.

Department teams will cover an area of almost 660 km² to manually distribute some 46,200 vaccine baits. Wooded areas, stream banks, the periphery of agricultural fields and spaces near garbage cans will be particularly targeted.

The 17 municipalities earmarked for vaccine bait distribution this spring are: Bedford, Dunham, Frelighsburg, Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Pike River, Saint-Armand, Sainte-Sabine, Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge, Stanbridge East, Stanbridge Station, Clarenceville, Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Alexandre, Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois, Saint-Sébastien and Venise-en-Québec.

The vaccine bait used resembles a greenish ketchup packet or a bite of khaki-green ravioli. It gives off a sweet smell that attracts the targeted species. Its shell is designed to be weather resistant. Thanks to its "camo" colour, once spread, the bait blends in with the surroundings and is very difficult for humans to spot.

Advice to residents during the vaccination operations

The vaccine baits are intended for wild animals. Avoid handling them.

The vaccine that the bait contains is safe both for human beings and pets and the environment. It cannot under any circumstances transmit rabies.

While the vaccine baits are very safe, if you touch a broken vaccine bait: use soap and water to wash your hands and any part of your body that came into contact with the bait; call the number on the back of the bait or Info-Santé 811.



Consult a veterinarian if your pet eats any bait. It is very important to note that, even if it has eaten a vaccine bait, your pet cannot be considered vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies can be prevented by adopting safe habits

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal or have come into contact with its saliva, wash the wound with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, even if it appears to be minor. Call Info-Santé 811 immediately for advice on appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unknown wild or domestic animal, even if it seems harmless.

Never touch an animal carcass with your bare hands.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property (e.g. keep your outdoor garbage cans out of reach of wildlife and do not feed pet animals outdoors).

Do not relocate nuisance animals or animals that appear to be orphaned. Relocation can spread diseases such as rabies to other areas.

See a vet to have your pets vaccinated against rabies or if they have been in contact with a wild animal that may carry the disease.

Report raccoons, skunks and foxes or animals that seem disoriented, injured, unusually aggressive or paralysed by contacting the 1-877-346-6763 or by filling the online form.

Quick facts:

Rabies is a contagious, fatal disease that can infect all mammals. It can be transmitted from infected animals to humans. In addition to raccoon rabies, other variants of rabies are present in Québec, among bats and, in northern Québec, among foxes. Caution is advisable at all times and with all species of mammals.

A plan to control raccoon rabies has been in force since 2006, following the detection of the first case in Québec.

The control plan's intervention measures are based on the recommendations of an expert committee and are endorsed by an interministerial committee comprising members of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs.

Québec has been working with neighbouring American states and Canadian provinces for many years. These joint concerted efforts are aimed at eliminating raccoon rabies from northeastern North America .

. The intervention measures carried out in Québec are determined based on changes to the raccoon rabies situation in neighbouring states. These measures are drawn from those set out in the raccoon rabies emergency response plan, which seeks to rapidly delimit and control the disease's spread.

Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

