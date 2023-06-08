QUÉBEC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In view of the recent rise in the number of cases of raccoon rabies reported across the border in the U.S.A., the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs is calling on the population of the Estrie and Montérégie regions to exercise vigilance and report all wild animals that are suspected of having rabies. Reporting is the best way to locate infected wildlife.

To reduce the risk of this disease returning to Québec, the Ministère is carefully monitoring the situation and working closely with American authorities, who have deployed broad-based action to limit the extent of the outbreak. Thanks to U.S. action, existing surveillance operations remain sufficient and effective for combating raccoon rabies in Québec.

Call for public vigilance in 18 municipalities in southern Québec

Due to the rabies outbreak in the Burlington area of Vermont, the Ministère is asking the population of the following 18 municipalities to actively participate in enhanced surveillance efforts: Bedford, Clarenceville, Dunham, Frelighsburg, Henryville, Lacolle, Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Noyan, Pike River, Saint-Armand, Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge, Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix, Saint-Sébastien, Saint-Valentin, Stanbridge East, Stanbridge Station and Venise-en-Québec.

The public is being asked to report dead, apparently disoriented, injured or abnormally aggressive or paralyzed raccoons, skunks and foxes by calling 1-877-346-6763 or by completing an online form. Wild animal carcasses must never be touched with bare hands.

Safe behaviour reminder

If you've been bitten or scratched by an animal, or come into contact with its saliva, immediately wash the wound with soap and water for 10 full minutes, even if it appears minor. Contact Info-Santé 811 as soon as possible to secure appropriate medical follow-up.

Never approach an unknown wild or domestic animal, even if it looks harmless.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property. For example, store your outdoor garbage cans out of reach of animals, and avoid feeding pets outdoors.

Avoid moving troublesome wildlife, as this could spread diseases such as rabies to other areas.

Consult a veterinarian to get your pet vaccinated against rabies or if your pet has been in contact with a wild animal that may transmit rabies.

Important facts

Rabies is a contagious, fatal disease that can infect all mammals. It can be transmitted from infected animals to humans. In addition to raccoon rabies, other variants of rabies exist in Québec, notably in bats and, in northern Québec, in foxes. Caution is advisable at all times and with all species of mammals.

A plan to combat raccoon rabies has been in force since 2006, when the first case was detected in Québec.

Québec has been working with neighbouring American states and Canadian provinces for many years. These joint concerted efforts are aimed at eliminating raccoon rabies from northeastern North America .

. In the event of the detection of raccoon rabies in Québec or near its borders , an emergency response plan is triggered, enabling rapid action to contain and limit the spread of the disease.

Related links

More details on raccoon rabies in Québec and the online reporting form are available at Québec.ca/raccoonrabies.

Source and information

Media relations

Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les

changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs