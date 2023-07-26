QUÉBEC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs has announced an expansion of the enhanced surveillance zone for raccoon rabies following the discovery of a case of raccoon rabies in Maine in June. The infected raccoon was found in the municipality of Eustis, in the north-western portion of the state, roughly 23 kilometres from the border with Québec. The Ministère invites the population of the Estrie municipalities concerned to be vigilant and to report all suspected cases of rabies in wild animals. Reports from members of the public are the most effective means of identifying infected wild animals and preventing the spread of the disease.

When the Eustis case was discovered, surveillance activities were intensified in Maine and assessments are currently being carried out to decide on the best strategy to prevent the disease from spreading. Recognized among the leaders in wildlife disease management, the Ministère is following the Maine situation closely and is working with the American authorities. The rapid adjustment of the enhanced surveillance zone in Québec is an example of the government's proactive approach to the management of raccoon rabies within its territory.

Call for public vigilance in 18 municipalities in Estrie

Following a risk assessment by a committee of experts, 18 municipalities in the Estrie region have been added to the existing enhanced surveillance zone for raccoon rabies in Montérégie and Estrie. The Ministère asks the population in the following municipalities to play an active role in the enhanced surveillance process: Audet, Bury, Chartierville, Frontenac, Hampden, La Patrie, Lac-Drolet, Lac-Mégantic, Marston, Nantes, Newport, Notre-Dame-des-Bois, Piopolis, Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn, Saint-Robert-Bellarmin, Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton, Saint-Ludger and Val-Racine.

If you observe a raccoon, skunk or fox that is dead or appears to be disoriented, injured, unusually aggressive or paralyzed, please call 1-877-346-6763 or complete the online report form.

Safe behaviour around wildlife

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal or have come into contact with its saliva, wash the wound with water and soap for 10 to 15 minutes, even if it appears to be minor. Contact Info-Santé 811 immediately for advice on appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unknown wild or domestic animal, even if it seems harmless.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property (e.g. keep your outdoor garbage cans out of reach of wildlife and do not feed pet animals outdoors).

Do not relocate nuisance animals. Relocation can spread diseases such as rabies to other areas.

See a vet to have your pets vaccinated against rabies, or if they have been in contact with a wild animal that may carry the disease.

Never touch an animal carcass with your bare hands.

Quick facts:

Rabies is a contagious, deadly disease that can be transmitted to all mammals. Infected animals can transmit it to humans. Other variants of rabies are present in Québec, among bats in particular and, in Northern Québec, among foxes. Prudence is therefore required at all times and with all mammal species.

The Québec government implemented its raccoon rabies management plan when the first case of the disease was discovered in Montérégie in 2006. The plan's original aim of eliminating raccoon rabies from Québec has been achieved, and there have been no known cases of the disease in Québec since 2015. Since then, the plan's aim has been to avoid reintroducing raccoon rabies into Québec.

Québec has worked with neighbouring American states and provinces for many years in a coordinated effort to eliminate raccoon rabies from northeastern North America .

. If a case of raccoon rabies is detected in Québec or along the province's border, a contingency plan is deployed to react quickly and limit the spread of the disease.

Associated links:

For additional information on enhanced surveillance of raccoon rabies in Estrie and Montérégie since the beginning of the summer, see the press release.

For further details on raccoon rabies in Québec, or to complete the online report form, visit: Québec.ca/raccoonrabies.

Source and information :

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les

changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs