R8dius to deliver technology and managed services solutions with Indigenous-led workforce

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - R8dius, an Indigenous professional services, technology implementation and managed services business, launches today. R8dius' founding investor and partner is Kitsaki Management, one of Canada's leading First Nation economic development corporations and the economic development arm of Lac La Ronge Indian Band in Saskatchewan.

"R8dius represents a groundbreaking initiative that builds on our history of success in economic development," said Ron Hyggen CEO of Kitsaki Management and member, R8dius board of directors. "Together with Deloitte, we have thoughtfully designed R8dius to be a platform for inclusion—a purposeful business venture that creates lasting impact by providing opportunities that directly support First Nations communities and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future."

Supported by Deloitte Canada, R8dius will widen the circle of opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and Nations to lead in the professional services space and engage in sustainable partnerships across Canada.

"This year marks four years since Deloitte Canada released its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), the first of its kind in corporate Canada. We remain focused on advancing inclusion, education, employment, and economic empowerment," says Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada. "This two-year collaboration to design R8dius with Indigenous communities and leaders represents another crucial and thoughtful step on our journey toward advancing reconciliation, setting a new standard and forging a new path forward together. Guided by our shared purpose, we are redefining how we deliver value to benefit all peoples and communities to accelerate productivity and economic growth in Canada."

As an independent business, R8dius will operate with an Indigenous-majority board to deliver innovative and impactful Indigenous technology services in Canada, in response to the growing market need. R8dius includes a national network of Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders, fusing unique perspectives and capabilities to deliver world-class solutions and technologies to clients across the economy to address Canada's most complex challenges. As R8dius grows, it will continue to engage Indigenous economic development groups to invest in the business and drive economic diversification within their communities.

"We are driven by our purpose to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples and Nations, creating Indigenous-led opportunities that support capacity building—this is where R8dius comes to life. We are excited to be building this business with experienced Indigenous leaders," said Roland Labuhn, managing partner, R8dius and partner, Deloitte Canada. "This is only the beginning. We have set a high standard for what we need to see in the market and look forward to embarking on this incredible journey to deliver meaningful Indigenous business diversification and STEM- related career opportunities, driven by our clients' business and technology led needs, and supported by Deloitte's 175+ years of advisory service experience."

Certified as an Indigenous Business by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the Canadian Council of Indigenous Business (CCIB), the '8' in R8dius is representative of the Eighth Fire Prophecy – a First Nation's prophecy related to creating a better future through aligning values of Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. With a growing First Nations, Métis, and Inuit (FNMI) economy and workforce, economic inclusion, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development for FNMI communities will be at the center of the business to help boost Canada's productivity and create new opportunities in professional services.

As sectors across Canada continue to seek new ways to innovate and improve productivity through technological transformations and talent shifts, R8dius will create economic diversification through a wider range of employment opportunities, training, and mentorship programs for the next generation of Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs that would not have otherwise existed. The hope is the skills can be used in corporate environments to fill in-demand talent gaps and invest in FNMI communities to thrive in a technology-driven future.

R8dius will provide innovative and culturally appropriate technology solutions that benefit clients and Indigenous communities. The business is dedicated to making a positive impact, and empowering organizations, FNMI communities, and Canadians to thrive in the digital age while upholding Indigenous values and contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous Canada.

Visit www.r8dius.ca to learn more about R8dius and how it can help your business.

About R8dius

R8dius is an Indigenous majority-owned professional services, technology implementation and managed services business. We are united by the goal of forging a new path for all of us to walk and prosper together. Our purpose is to "Widen the Circle", or in other words, expand the horizons of opportunity and prosperity so that Indigenous Peoples can be leaders in the professional services space. The brighter future we seek must ensure Indigenous knowledge is the beacon that guides this business forward. Combining Indigenous knowledge and worldviews with imaginative solutions and advanced technologies will illuminate new opportunities for individuals, and new forms of progress in our communities. R8dius is a national network comprised of First Nations and Deloitte's service capabilities. We share values, a focus on long-term change, and the belief that a purpose-led organization can make an impact for all.

To learn more about R8dius, visit www.r8dius.ca or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Kistaki

Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership has managed the economic development activities of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) since 1981. Dedicated to investing in long-term sustainable businesses that meet the appropriate profitability, risk and employment criteria, Kitsaki has built a diverse portfolio of investments in many sectors including transportation, hospitality, environmental, mining, engineering, utility vegetation, insurance, IT, manufacturing and forestry.

About Deloitte

At Deloitte, our Purpose is to make an impact that matters. We exist to inspire and help our people, organizations, communities, and countries to thrive by building a better future. Our work underpins a prosperous society where people can find meaning and opportunity. It builds consumer and business confidence, empowers organizations to find imaginative ways of deploying capital, enables fair, trusted, and functioning social and economic institutions, and allows our friends, families, and communities to enjoy the quality of life that comes with a sustainable future.

Deloitte provides industry-leading consulting, tax and legal, financial advisory, audit and assurance, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. We bring together world-class capabilities, insights, and services to address clients' most complex business challenges.

Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

To learn more about Deloitte Canada, please connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, or Facebook.

© Deloitte LLP and affiliated entities.

