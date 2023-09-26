R. Scott Hutcheson Joins QuadReal's Board of Directors

Real estate professional with established track record of performance and community building joins QuadReal's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal") welcomes R. Scott Hutcheson to its Board of Directors. Scott brings over 30 years of development and investment experience to QuadReal as well as a strong commitment to board and community engagement across public, private and not-for-profit organizations. Scott is currently the Chair of Invest Alberta Corporation and serves on several boards including Own the Podium and Rohit Investments. Scott has also been a board member of REALPAC, Calgary Economic Development, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and a meaningful number of arts, education and sports organizations.

In addition to his board experience, Scott is the Executive Chair of Aspen Properties, a fully integrated, privately held commercial real estate company based in Calgary. Prior to co-founding Aspen Properties in 1998, Scott worked in institutionally supported investment organizations and as an investment banker for Goldman Sachs. Scott's geographic and asset class experience gained from these positions extends across major markets in Canada and the U.S.

"It is such an opportune time for Scott to join QuadReal. He has been at the forefront of providing compelling investment performance and service to a range of partners and clients. He understands and can support the team's deep commitment to deliver on sustainable returns and responsible development. We also value adding Scott's hands-on experience in development, across all economic cycles, to our bench strength," said Thomas Garbutt, Board Chair.

"I am honoured to be joining the QuadReal Board and admire what the team has advanced, globally, since its inception. I also have the benefit of knowing many on the team already. The service minded culture and work ethic across the organization resonates with me as does a spirit of entrepreneurialism supported by unparalleled research, experience and professionalism," said Scott.

Scott's appointment brings the membership of QuadReal's Board to eight members. QuadReal's Board is appointed by the CEO/CIO of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). In addition to six independent real estate professionals, the Board includes BCI's Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy & Risk, Ramy Rayes. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs. With $233 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2023, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

For information about QuadReal's Board of Directors visit: https://www.quadreal.com/about/leadership/#board-of-directors

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

SOURCE QuadReal Property Group

For further information: [email protected], 604-975-9501