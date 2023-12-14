R-Hauz has rebranded, welcome to Assembly Corp.

Building sustainable living solutions.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - R-Hauz Services Inc., a leader in prefabricated wood construction in Ontario since 2017, has changed its name to Assembly Corp. to better reflect its identity and expanding range of capabilities. With 6 projects successfully completed and 12 more slated for 2024, Assembly is becoming a leading force in addressing the housing crisis that plagues Toronto and other major cities across Canada.

Welcome to Assembly

"Assembly is scaling now, and the new brand reflects our mission to bring together the best minds, technology and disciplines to provide beautiful and sustainable housing at a rate faster than ever before." Geoff Cape, CEO.

Through its pre-manufactured modular approach, Assembly creates sustainable timber housing units that are engineered offsite and assembled onsite, allowing for faster, more efficient construction. Assembly's focus on human-scale density ensures that its homes not only provide development opportunities in highly desired city centres, but also prioritises social infrastructure and community well-being. Assembly delivers results through a turnkey service, turning underutilised sites into functional living spaces.

First to build a 6 storey mass timber residential project in Ontario, Assembly leads the way in the design, engineering and building of pre-manufactured laneway suites, residential mid-rises and affordable housing projects for non-profits developers.

"Our goal has been building small projects successfully, which we believe creates meaningful change to the urban landscape." Leith Moore, co-founder of Assembly, formerly known as R-Hauz.

Assembly is reshaping city living by providing a sustainable solution that brings predictability, efficiency, and speed to construction while empowering customers and municipal governments to drive long-term, positive change in our cities.

For press inquiries please contact:

Francesca MacKinnon, Director of Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

Learn more at: assemblycorp.ca

SOURCE Assembly Corp.