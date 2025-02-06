Assembly Corp. and Lindbäcks Group Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Canadian Housing Market

Geoff Cape, CEO, Assembly Corp: "Through off-site construction in a state-of-the art factory with detailed control of quality and security, Lindbäcks is able to deliver beautiful buildings that drastically reduce development schedules, costs, and environmental footprint, on a scale that is unmatched globally. We are very excited to bring both this equipment and expertise to Canada. "

The seeds of the partnership were sown in 2024, during a Learning Network event, prompted by funding received through the Housing Supply Challenge, an initiative managed by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation under the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy to advance Assembly's factory plans. The Learning Network is a knowledge sharing program that focuses on expanding innovation and creating opportunities for expertise to be shared globally. Members of the Swedish delegation and key companies were invited to showcase how their country has developed such a successful, widespread adoption of prefabricated housing. With as many as 84 percent of Swedish detached homes having prefabricated elements, Sweden is the world leader in industrialized modular building.

Stefan Lindbäck, CEO, Lindbäcks Group:

"Our smart industrialized system combined with our wood structure can reduce more than 50 percent of the carbon emissions compared to traditional buildings using concrete and steel."

A Serendipitous Opportunity

Recognizing the immense growth potential and challenges in the Canadian market, Assembly initiated discussions with global leaders in manufactured wood housing. In a fortuitous turn of events, Assembly's inquiry coincided with Lindbäcks' consideration to sell their equipment, originally from their 200,000 sq ft factory in Piteå. Due to the increased productivity of Lindbäcks' new 460,000 sq ft facility, they were no longer in need of a second factory. Within weeks, Geoff Cape and Stefan Lindbäck met in Sweden to develop a plan for the purchase, training and transport of the equipment.

"The partnership with Lindbäcks is a game-changer for the Canadian housing market. By combining our local experience with Lindbäcks' leading technology, we're poised to address Canada's housing crisis in a significant way." stated Geoff Cape.

Rapid Implementation and Significant Capacity

The partnership will bring Lindbäcks' state-of-the-art manufacturing system to Canada. This fully automated factory system, currently housed in 31 shipping containers, is ready for deployment. See here for a video of the equipment.

Key equipment features include:

Robotic gluing, nailing, and cladding

Automatic stud storage and feeding for wall, floor, and ceiling lines

Advanced drywall and mudding systems

This technology represents the most advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada's industrialized housing sector. With Lindbäcks' support, Assembly plans to have the new facility operational within 8 months. Located in Toronto, the factory will have an impressive output capacity of 1,600 units annually, marking the potential for a significant boost to Canada's industrialized construction production capabilities.

"We are excited to share our experience and cutting-edge technology with Canada through this partnership with Assembly." says Stefan Lindbäck.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in advancing factory-built housing solutions on a global scale." adds Geoff Cape.

About Assembly Corp.

Founded in 2017 in Toronto, Assembly Corp. (formerly R-Hauz) specializes in efficient, prefabricated timber buildings for urban environments. The company offers a stipulated price, turnkey service for mid-rise residential buildings, laneway and garden suites, and affordable housing solutions.

About Lindbäcks

Lindbäcks is a Swedish company specializing in sustainable construction, particularly in the development and production of multi-family residential buildings. Founded in 1924, the company has a 100 year history of success in the construction industry.

See here for the Lindbäcks housing approach: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/08/headway/how-an-american-dream-of-housing-became-a-reality-in-sweden.html

