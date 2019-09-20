/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada Post to unveil stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen/ Français
Sep 20, 2019, 06:41 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post will unveil a stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, overlooking the grand Cohen mural on Crescent Street, on Friday, September 20.
The stamps will be available to the public on September 21, on what would have been Cohen's 85th birthday.
WHAT:
Unveiling of a stamp set celebrating the life and work and Leonard Cohen
WHERE:
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Glass Court
WHEN:
Friday, September 20, 5 pm
For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca
