R&R REIT Announces Changes to the Board of Trustees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - R&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSXV: RRR.UN) announced that Derek Dermott has resigned from the REIT's Board of Trustees. Mr. Dermott has been a member of the REIT's Board of Trustees since the REIT's qualifying transaction in 2014.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the REIT's management team and all of the REIT unitholders, I want to thank Derek for the key role he played in helping to grow R&R REIT into what it is today. We wish him every success in the future," said Majid Mangalji, Executive Chairman.

Mr. Graham Blyth has been named lead independent trustee, filling the role previously held by Mr. Dermott. Mr. Irfan Lahka will take over for Mr. Dermott as the chair of the REIT's audit committee. Mr. Mangalji is joining the REIT's audit committee and governance, compensation and nominating committee to fill the vacancies left by Mr. Dermott.

About R&R REIT

R&R REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition and ownership of hotel properties located in the United States.

