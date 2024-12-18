R&R REIT ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CAPITAL

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - R&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: RRR.UN) (the " REIT ") announces that its board of trustees has approved a one-time return of capital of C$0.00456 per unit to holders of all trust units of the REIT (collectively, the " Unitholders "). The return of capital will be paid by the REIT on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of trading on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms of the Class B limited partnership units in the capital of R&R (US) Parent LP (the " Class B LP Units "), a subsidiary of the REIT, that are exchangeable for units of the REIT, an equivalent return of capital will be made in respect of each of the Class B LP Units.

About R&R REIT

R&R REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition and ownership of hotel properties located in the United States.

For more information, please contact Bob Choo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, R&R Real Estate Investment Trust, 905-206-7102, or e-mail [email protected].