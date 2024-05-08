R&R REIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - R&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: RRR.UN) (the " REIT ") announces that Michael Klingher, President and Chief Executive Officer, is stepping down from his role, effective today, to pursue other endeavours. The REIT also announced the appointment of Irfan Lakha, a current trustee and former Chief Financial Officer of the REIT, to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT, effective immediately. The board of trustees and management of the REIT express their gratitude to Mr. Klingher for his efforts and contributions to the REIT and wishes him well. Mr. Klingher remains a significant unitholder of the REIT.

About R&R REIT

R&R REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition and ownership of hotel properties located in the United States.

SOURCE R&R Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: please contact Bob Choo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, R&R Real Estate Investment Trust, 905-206-7102, or e-mail [email protected]