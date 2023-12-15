Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature in Nunavut.

IQALUIT, NU, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contributes to the recovery of species at risk.

The new management plan for Quttinirpaaq National Park was tabled in Parliament on December 12, 2023. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

Part of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Quttinirpaaq National Park is located at the tip of Ellesmere Island. Named by Inuit, "Quttinirpaaq" meaning "at the top" – a fitting name for the most northern national park in Canada, located less than 800 kilometres from the North Pole.

Based on input from Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord Inuit and other partners, including federal and territorial government departments, Inuit organizations, academic researchers, and visitors past and present, the second management plan for Quttinirpaaq National Park will guide the park's management over the next ten years while ensuring Inuit rights are protected and Inuit knowledge or Qaujimajatuqangit is used to guide management decisions.

Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of natural heritage in Canada, will engage and collaborate with Inuit, and will provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The new plan for Quttinirpaaq National Park outlines the following key strategies:

Honouring Shared Commitments: Strengthen Inuit engagement in the Quttinirpaaq National Park through active involvement in park management, thereby fostering economic opportunities and community connections in adjacent areas.

Working Together: Parks Canada collaborates with partners to strengthen Inuit engagement in Quttinirpaaq National Park. Through collaboration, we will strive to align research, tourism, and infrastructure initiatives in Quttinirpaaq with community interests, and strengthen Inuit involvement in research efforts.

Learning from People and Land: The management of Quttinirpaaq National Park will bring together science and Qaujimajatuqangit (Inuit knowledge) to foster Avatittinnik Kamatsiarniq (respect and care for the environment) and increase our understanding of the natural and cultural values of the park and the greater region. This knowledge will be used to encourage global appreciation and understanding of the High Arctic, the impacts of climate change and Inuit ingenuity in adapting to challenges and changing circumstances.

The Quttinirpaaq National Park Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nu/quttinirpaaq/info/plan/gestion-management-2023.

To learn more about Quttinirpaaq National Park, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/nu/quttinirpaaq.

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Quttinirpaaq National Park that will help shape the future of this treasured place. I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Quttinirpaaq National Park continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Quttinirpaaq National Park protects 37,775 square kilometres of land on northern Ellesmere Island and is the northernmost and second largest national park in Canada . Quttinirpaaq is an Inuktitut word that means "at the top," referring to the park's location at the top of the world.

. Quttinirpaaq is an Inuktitut word that means "at the top," referring to the park's location at the top of the world. Quttinirpaaq plays a significant role in understanding human history in the Arctic, with some of the oldest and one of the densest concentrations of prehistoric Arctic archaeological sites within its boundary. The park's landscape is dominated by glaciers and mountains yet includes a remarkable diversity of unique and localized ecosystems. The park is viewed as a global point of reference for the effects of climate change.

Visitation to Quttinirpaaq National Park is greatly affected by access since cruise ships and charter flights are the only way for most visitors to get to the park. Between 2008 and 2017, the average number of annual visitors when no cruise landed was 17. During this period, there were three years when ships did land, and the park saw an average of 215 visitors. In addition, an average of 20 researchers are in the park annually, spending anywhere from five days to two months. While 40 to 150 Department of National Defence personnel may use the airstrip at Tanquary Fiord during the operating season, they rarely spend the night.

The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history. The priorities and objectives of the new management plan focus on building connections between the Quttinirpaaq National Park and Inuit youth in Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord communities.

Associated Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Seané D'Argencourt Printup, External Relations Manager, Nunavut Field Unit, 867-222-8361, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]