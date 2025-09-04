Quickplay Launches AI Studio, a Production-Ready Platform for Broadcasters and Streamers that Turns Content Libraries into Monetizable Intelligence

AI-powered platform enables aggregators to gain more value from their content libraries by identifying key moments, automating short-form creation and fueling discovery, personalization and monetization

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- IBC 2025, Hall 5 | 5.G80) – Quickplay, a leading provider of OTT solutions, today announced Quickplay AI Studio, a production-ready platform that helps broadcasters and streamers transform their vast content libraries into short-form assets at scale. The solution leverages generative AI to pinpoint and extract key moments from voluminous archives, automating short-form workflows to enable the delivery of a steady feed of clips that engage audiences across owned and social platforms, including TikTok, YouTube and Meta.

Many broadcasters still struggle with metadata blind spots, time-intensive manual clipping, disjointed workflows, and the complexity of optimizing assets for multiple distribution platforms. Quickplay AI Studio eliminates these bottlenecks by orchestrating content workflows end to end, enabling operators to deliver dynamic, immersive experiences while maximizing library value. For marketing teams, AI Studio turns trending topics into action, streamlining promo and content workflows that attract new subscribers, lift retention, and guide viewers to owned-and-operated platforms.

The demand for fresh short-form content continues to surge, with social algorithms prioritizing frequency and consistency. Ampere Analysis cites that nearly two-thirds of the global online population consumes "swiping" short-form video content on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and other platforms each day, compared to only 47 percent who watch broadcast TV channels and 46 percent who watch streaming services.

"The creator economy and short-form social platforms have transformed audience engagement, and broadcasters are looking for practical ways to meet the expectations of an always-on, social-first consumer," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Quickplay. "Earlier this year we introduced Quickplay Shorts to address these market shifts. AI Studio is the next logical step - giving our customers the ability to seamlessly integrate automated scene-level metadata enrichment and shorts production into their existing systems. With AI Studio, discovery, personalization, and contextual advertising are elevated across platforms. It's like a system upgrade without the pain of a rip-and-replace."

The platform's core features include:

AI Metadata Enrichment: Utilizes multi-modal AI to analyze video content and generate new forms of metadata, serving as the foundation for short-form workflows and advanced personalization and discovery. The platform is compatible with leading AI tools, including Gemini and Amazon Bedrock, and integrates with industry leaders like Twelve Labs.

Utilizes multi-modal AI to analyze video content and generate new forms of metadata, serving as the foundation for short-form workflows and advanced personalization and discovery. The platform is compatible with leading AI tools, including Gemini and Amazon Bedrock, and integrates with industry leaders like Twelve Labs. Moment Identification: AI Studio automatically identifies and extracts key moments from massive content libraries based on trending topics, prompt engineering and other web signals tuned to feed social algorithms and drive the highest engagement.

AI Studio automatically identifies and extracts key moments from massive content libraries based on trending topics, prompt engineering and other web signals tuned to feed social algorithms and drive the highest engagement. Smart verticalization: Provides operators with search and edit tools to quickly find, clip, and verticalize content with full control of the output..

Provides operators with search and edit tools to quickly find, clip, and verticalize content with full control of the output.. Publishing Flexibility: Enables content owners to publish directly to owned & operated platforms as well as TikTok, YouTube, and Meta, with content and metadata designed appropriately for each.

Enables content owners to publish directly to owned & operated platforms as well as TikTok, YouTube, and Meta, with content and metadata designed appropriately for each. API-based Orchestration: AI Studio breathes new life into customers' CMS, MAMs, and other legacy systems. Through open APIs, it injects rich metadata and scene-level vector embeddings directly into customers' existing platforms, enabling advanced search, personalization, and new monetization capabilities.

"Quickplay AI Studio is not just AI hype; it's a working, in-market system that delivers immediate ROI and helps our customers solve real business challenges by adding a layer of intelligence to their content, enabling better engagement and monetization," added Juan Martin, Co-Founder and CTO, Quickplay.

On the Content Everywhere stage at IBC 2025, Quickplay will demonstrate AI Studio, showing how broadcasters, streamers, and other tier-one operators can strengthen viewer retention, optimize content distribution, and deliver dynamic, immersive experiences using the speed, workflow, and AI capabilities of the new AI Studio.

AI Studio builds on Quickplay's market-leading AI momentum, following quickly after the successful launch of its award-winning Quickplay Shorts. Its AI leadership continues to be recognized across the industry with accolades including Asia Pacific Broadcasting + 2025 Awards, NAB Product of the Year, along with being named to the CSI Awards shortlist and a IBC Innovation Awards finalist.

For more information about Quickplay AI Studio or to schedule a demo at IBC 2025, please email [email protected].

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

