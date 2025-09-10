AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- IBC 2025, Hall 5 | 5.G80 Quickplay, a leading provider of OTT solutions, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Quickplay joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Quickplay's full solutions portfolio is available in the AWS Marketplace, allowing AWS customers to benefit from the business and operational benefits of its cloud-native platform. These benefits span Quickplay's powerful CMS, its end-to-end orchestration capabilities, along with award-winning AI tools that create short-form content at scale, power content recommendations, generate dynamic ad placements, and more.

"Since partnering with AWS, our collective team has made swift and impactful progress around the world - from Southeast Asia to the Southeast United States," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "Advancing into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program illustrates our track record driving successful OTT transformations globally as well as helping our customers thrive in the creator economy with AI-powered shorts creation."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Quickplay with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Quickplay participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Quickplay customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Quickplay's solutions are available worldwide. To learn more, visit https://quickplay.com/ or visit the Quickplay AWS marketplace listing .

For more information about Quickplay's portfolio or to schedule a demo at IBC 2025, please email [email protected].

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

