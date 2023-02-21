MONTRÉAL, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites the whole family to set out on an adventure at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Quest for New Skies is an immersive show in which spectators become spaceship captains and choose which exoplanets to visit.

Espace pour la vie / Quest for new skies (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie)

This original Planétarium production not only reveals interesting facts about habitable planets, such as what makes life possible, but also heightens the experience through continuous interaction with the audience. This adventure, in which everyone watching is the hero or heroine of the story, allows the audience to influence the course of the journey—their votes will determine which planets to visit.

The 360° dome projection offers spectators a rich, immersive experience that is sure to fuel family discussions and maybe even spark a new passion for the stars!

Quest for New Skies, a Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan production, opens on February 24. See show times

Synopsis

Embark on an unprecedented interstellar journey in search of a new habitable planet! The date is October 28, 3034. You are part of a group that is exploring different planets in order to choose the best one for humanity.

Your job is to vote and choose which planets to visit after considering their different characteristics. Your choices, and those of others, will influence the direction of the journey. This interactive, immersive show will lead you on an exploration of new worlds . . . Are they habitable? Threatening? Utopian? Watch out: space is full of surprises!

Get the Espace pour la vie Passport and explore Canada's largest natural science museum complex for 12 months!

Spacewalkers - An episode of Space Explorers

also playing at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan starting February 24

This next episode of the Space Explorers series produced by Felix & Paul Studios in collaboration with Time Studios invites you to experience a historical event: the world's first-ever spacewalk shot in 3600 degrees outside the International Space Station (ISS). In spring 2021, Felix & Paul Studios sent the first-ever cinematic virtual reality camera designed to operate in the vacuum of space to the ISS. The result is a spectacular fully immersive experience, as if you were there! Take in a view of our world like never before in this 3600 experience adapted for the dome in cooperation with the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

Press kit

Espace pour la vie comprises the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious institutions of the Ville de Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Isabel Matte, Communications Officer, Espace pour la vie, 514 250-7753, [email protected]