Throughout the partnership, Quesada will rally millions of its soccer-loving guests across Canada to cheer on Canada Soccer's National Teams, enter contests, enjoy themed menu items, and more.

"Canada Soccer is excited to welcome Quesada to our family of partners," said Dr. Nick Bontis, President, Canada Soccer. "With the sport continuing to rise across our nation, the addition of dynamic and committed partners such as Quesada will help us to positively impact and support the Canadian soccer community from coast-to-coast. We look forward to growing together with Quesada as we move this partnership forward."

Quesada is inspired by the flavours of Mexico and uses traditional spices and chili peppers throughout its menu, including in its made-from-scratch salsas and guac. Over the last 15 years, the chain has become a destination for Canadians hungry for mouthwatering burritos and tacos, made with authentic ingredients.

"The successes of our National Teams have fueled a growing love of the sport among our guests, and all Canadians," said Steve Gill, Founder & CEO, Quesada. "We're excited to be able to offer our growing customer base another way to cheer on their favourite players and become more engaged in the game through this partnership."

Canada Soccer's Men's National Team will represent its country at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ beginning in November, while Canada Soccer's Women's National Team qualified last month for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. The reigning Olympic champion Women's National Team will also compete in a play-in series against Jamaica in September 2023 for the opportunity to defend its title at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

About Quesada Burritos and Tacos

Quesada was recognized as one of Canada's top 400 growing companies in 2020 by the Globe & Mail. Quesada is an award-winning Canadian restaurant chain offering fresh, delicious Mexican-inspired, made-from-scratch salsas, sauces and mouthwatering burritos, tacos and salad recipes prepared with authentic flavours and spices.

Founded by Steve Gill and his brother Greg in 2004, Quesada was among the first restaurant chains in Canada to spark the burrito trend along with a fresher, healthier food experience. There are more than 170 Quesada restaurants and growing across Canada in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that cross all levels of the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Men's National Team who will compete at Qatar 2022™, the Olympic champion Women's National Team and the Canadian Championship, the country's highest professional club competition, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League.

