"I started the Kindness Menu with a vision to help foster a culture of giving back," said Steve Gill, founder & CEO, Quesada. "I'm thrilled to see how much the Kindness Menu has caught on with more and more of our guests across Canada making an effort to order from it. Our franchise partners have played a large role in helping choose causes that matter to them and the communities they operate in."

The Kindness Menu is dedicated to supporting Quesada's chief causes of food insecurity, sustainability and humanitarian aid throughout the year. Since launching in Nov. 2020, it has supported Second Harvest, the David Suzuki Foundation, Red Cross, and IRSSS, an organization that supports residential school survivors.

"Once again Quesada is showing kindness in action by helping to raise funds and donating delicious meals to their non-profit neighbours," said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. "The Kindness Menu is such an incredible initiative, and we are so grateful to be partnering with Quesada's awesome franchisees and fans for a second year."

This month, @QuesadaBurritos will also kick off a 'Say Something Kind' social media campaign that asks fans and followers to participate for a chance to win a delicious, freshly made, Mexican-inspired meal.

About Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Quesada was recognized as one of Canada's top 400 growing companies in 2020 by the Globe & Mail. Quesada is an award-winning Canadian restaurant chain offering fresh, delicious Mexican-inspired, made-from-scratch salsas, sauces and mouth-watering burritos, tacos and salad recipes prepared with authentic flavours and spices.

Founded by Steve Gill and his brother Greg in 2004, Quesada was among the first restaurant chains in Canada to spark the burrito trend along with a fresher, healthier quick service experience. There are more than 160 Quesada restaurants and growing across Canada in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, The Maritimes, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/.

