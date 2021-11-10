Quesada Celebrates World Kindness Day & 1 Year Anniversary of its 'Kindness Menu' by Donating $1 from Every Burrito Sold Across Canada on Nov. 13 to Help Battle Food Insecurity Français
Nov 10, 2021, 10:12 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Quesada Burritos & Tacos proudly celebrates the one year anniversary of its Kindness Menu by donating $1 from every mouthwatering, freshly made burrito sold at its 160 restaurants across Canada this World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, to help battle food insecurity -- a problem that affects 1 in 7 families across the country. Quesada will also donate proceeds from sales of select menu items now until Dec. 31, to Second Harvest, the country's largest food rescue organization with a dual mission of environmental protection and hunger relief.
"I started the Kindness Menu with a vision to help foster a culture of giving back," said Steve Gill, founder & CEO, Quesada. "I'm thrilled to see how much the Kindness Menu has caught on with more and more of our guests across Canada making an effort to order from it. Our franchise partners have played a large role in helping choose causes that matter to them and the communities they operate in."
The Kindness Menu is dedicated to supporting Quesada's chief causes of food insecurity, sustainability and humanitarian aid throughout the year. Since launching in Nov. 2020, it has supported Second Harvest, the David Suzuki Foundation, Red Cross, and IRSSS, an organization that supports residential school survivors.
"Once again Quesada is showing kindness in action by helping to raise funds and donating delicious meals to their non-profit neighbours," said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. "The Kindness Menu is such an incredible initiative, and we are so grateful to be partnering with Quesada's awesome franchisees and fans for a second year."
This month, @QuesadaBurritos will also kick off a 'Say Something Kind' social media campaign that asks fans and followers to participate for a chance to win a delicious, freshly made, Mexican-inspired meal.
About Quesada Burritos & Tacos
Quesada was recognized as one of Canada's top 400 growing companies in 2020 by the Globe & Mail. Quesada is an award-winning Canadian restaurant chain offering fresh, delicious Mexican-inspired, made-from-scratch salsas, sauces and mouth-watering burritos, tacos and salad recipes prepared with authentic flavours and spices.
Founded by Steve Gill and his brother Greg in 2004, Quesada was among the first restaurant chains in Canada to spark the burrito trend along with a fresher, healthier quick service experience. There are more than 160 Quesada restaurants and growing across Canada in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, The Maritimes, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
About Second Harvest
Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/.
