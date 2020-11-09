Quesada Burritos & Tacos Puts Kindness on the Menu with National Campaign Designed to Serve Up an Extra Helping of Joy to Someone's Day

Quesada Issues Canada-Wide Call Out to Say Something Kind & Launches 'Kindness Menu' to Help Causes Affected by COVID

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, as World Kindness Day approaches, Canadian restaurant chain Quesada Burritos & Tacos officially launches its Kindness Menu -- a long term national effort created to spread kindness and joy by making giving back and paying it forward as easy as ordering a burrito or scrolling through Instagram.

The campaign starts with addressing the growing problem of food insecurity and a national call out to all Canadians to say something kind about someone.

"We're putting kindness on the menu at Quesada because when we pay it forward we feel good and that's contagious. There's so many studies that show kindness has a ripple effect - and we all need more of that right now," said Steve Gill, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Quesada Burritos & Tacos.

Quesada's Kindness Menu is available at all 145 Quesada locations nationally across ON, BC, AB, MB, SK, NB and QC with a portion of sales from select menu items to support: Second Harvest Food Rescue, Canada's largest food rescue charity from Nov.1-Dec.31; The Canadian Red Cross' COVID-19 Global Appeal Fund, from Jan.1-Feb.28; and The David Suzuki Foundation from Mar.1-Apr. 30. Quesada will also utilize all of its platforms to educate and inspire its guests and fans to get involved.

Say Something Kind Campaign - @QuesadaBurritos is asking Canadians to take a moment to say something kind about someone. In turn, the person tagged could benefit from the little bit of joy a delicious, freshly made Mexican-inspired meal can bring.

Sparking Kindness from the Inside Out Quesada's employees and franchisees have long been committed to spreading kindness and goodwill in their communities. Ongoing efforts will continue with activities including donations to Second Harvest Food Rescue recipient agencies across the country leading up to World Kindness Day, and beyond.

"At a time when kindness towards others is more important than ever, it's awesome to see Quesada and its franchisees sparking conversations about showing kindness to others in ways big and small," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. "As an organization with both a hunger relief, and an environmental focus, it's extra-special for us to see Quesada's commitment extending to support both people and the planet."

About Quesada Burritos & Tacos - Quesada was recently recognized as one of the top 400 fastest growing companies in Canada by the Globe & Mail Report on Business. A proud member of 1% for the Planet, Quesada has 145 locations nationally in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The award-winning Canadian restaurant chain launched Canada's first Beyond Meat® burrito, and serves up fresh, delicious Mexican-inspired made-from-scratch salsas, sauces and mouth-watering burritos, tacos and salads prepared with authentic flavours and spices every day. Founded in Toronto by Steve Gill and his brother Greg in 2004, Quesada was among the first chains in Canada to spark the burrito trend along with a fresher, healthier, quick service experience.

SOURCE Quesada Burritos & Tacos

