"Being an outdoor enthusiast, I'm passionate about the environment and how we can all work together to leave a better Canada for future generations," said Steve Gill, founder of Quesada Burritos & Tacos. "Encouraging Canadians to do what they can for the planet is all part of our journey toward sustainability as a company."

Quesada will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of its delicious Roasted Veggie Burrito or Quesadilla to the David Suzuki Foundation. This year marks Quesada's second consecutive year it will donate proceeds from the sale of select menu items sold from March 1-April 30 to the David Suzuki Foundation , a national non-for-profit organization that conserves and protects the natural environment to help create a sustainable Canada.

Guests can also help Quesada make an even bigger impact by making a donation of $1, $2 or $5 to the David Suzuki Foundation at any of Quesada's 167 locations across Canada or while ordering online at Quesada.ca or via Quesada's mobile app.

Quesada Engages Fans @QuesadaBurritos

Quesada will also rally its fans @QuesadaBurritos to get involved. This April, anyone who posts an image doing something that's better for the environment, such as using a refillable water bottle, carrying a reusable tote, or riding a bike instead of driving, and tags @QuesadaBurritos will automatically be entered into a contest for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packs that includes a $50 giftcard for Quesada burritos, and signed copy of David Suzuki's book, Declaration of Interdependence.

"Working toward a more sustainable Canada can start with small changes in our daily routines like walking instead of driving, or taking a reusable bottle with you everywhere you go. Together, we can make a big impact," said David Suzuki. "Quesada is a great example of how companies can work toward being more sustainable while encouraging their customers to do the same."

Quesada Franchisees Conduct Community Cleanups

Participating Quesada franchisees across Canada will also be an active part of the campaign by engaging in cleanups of green spaces in an effort to be part of the solution at the local level and influence change in the communities in which they operate.

Quesada's Journey Toward Sustainability

In March 2021 , Quesada became the first Mexican chain in Canada to stop giving burritos a 'bad wrap' by phasing out foil to package its burritos in favour of biodegradable paper. This translates to diverting about 100,000 pounds of aluminum or 12.5M foil wraps from landfills over the next 5 years.





Aluminum takes about 400 years to break down. Furthermore, one ton of it takes about 170 million BTUs to produce— or approximately 1,400 gallons of gasoline—and emits about 12 tons of greenhouse gasses.





Over the last two years, Quesada has helped Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue with a dual mission of environmental protection and hunger relief, divert 282, 021 pounds of food from landfills and provide 75,000 meals to those in need.





Quesada now only uses brown paper bags for its takeout orders, eliminating 700,000 plastic bags from landfills each year. Since September 1, 2020, Quesada has diverted approximately 1.1M plastic bags from landfills.





, Quesada has diverted approximately plastic bags from landfills. Since November of 2020, Quesada has donated over $80,000 to causes that support sustainability and humanitarian aid through its Kindness Menu.

About Quesada

The story of Quesada began in Toronto in 2004 when founder Steve Gill, and his brother Greg opened the doors to their very first location on Wellington St.. It wasn't long before there were lineups around the corner, with word spreading across the city that there was something special about Quesada's delicious burritos & tacos, layered with flavour. Since then, Quesada has garnered a loyal following for its homemade salsas and sauces, mouthwatering burritos, tacos and burrito bowls, made with authentic Mexican ingredients. Quesada has 167 locations across the country in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland. In 2020, Quesada was recognized as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail.

