Quesada Becomes First Canadian Restaurant Chain to Join '1% for the Planet' and Launches the Country's Only 'Beyond Meat® Burrito That Gives Back'

"We're excited to welcome Quesada to our growing, global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "Currently, only 3 per cent of total philanthropy goes to the environment. The planet needs bigger support than this, and Quesada is among corporate leaders doing their valuable part to increase giving and support on issues that matter to consumers and our planet."

1% for the Planet is a global organization that was founded in 2002 by noted environmentalists, Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies. Today, 1% for the Planet has more than 2,000 members in over 45 countries who have given back more than $225 million to environmental non-profits. Members include companies such as Klean Kanteen, Caudalie and individuals such as singer-songwriter, Jack Johnson and free soloist, Alex Honnold.

"Joining 1% for the Planet aligns with our company-wide goal to make positive environmental changes from the inside out. We want to inspire our customers and employees to want to do more for the earth," said Steve Gill, Founder and Chief Recipe Officer, Quesada Burritos & Tacos.

Quesada will work with 1% for the Planet to develop giving strategies that support Canadian environmental non-profits. In addition, Quesada is developing meaningful ways employees can support environmental causes in their own communities.

About Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Quesada has become known for reinventing classic Mexican cuisine and taking an authentic homemade approach to quick service. The award-winning Canadian-owned chain currently operates 125 restaurants nationally with 17 locations in development. Quesada was founded in Toronto in 2004 by Steve Gill, a former technology consultant turned restauranteur, hungry for healthier choices with a Mexican flair. Today Quesada's 'made fresh for you' philosophy and lighter flavour profiles distinguish the brand.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of using simple, plant-based ingredients applied in fresh ways to replicate the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while offering the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based proteins, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 53,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. We advise on giving strategies, we certify donations and we amplify the impact of the network.

