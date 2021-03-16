QueerTech Helps LGBTQ2S+ Community Find Inclusive Tech Jobs with the Qareers Virtual Job Fair

In light of the current pandemic, Qareers will be completely virtual and held on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 from 1pm to 5pm Eastern Time via a platform called Brella.io. Additionally, QueerTech believes now is the optimal time to support job seekers who may have been affected by COVID-19. As a result, QueerTech invites job seekers from all industries to attend this free event, as Qareers will connect them with companies of all sizes.

As one of the fastest growing industries in Canada, the opportunity exists for it to be an inclusive and equitable ecosystem and a chance for economic growth for many in the LGBTQ2S+ community. It takes innovative organizations like QueerTech's partners, to act as the catalysts of change. "Building the best companies starts with building diverse and inclusive teams! QueerTech's Qareers Virtual Fair is connecting our diverse community with companies that share this vision," said Naoufel Testaouni, Co-Founder and President of QueerTech.

According to a 2017 study commissioned by Telus, more than 55% of LGBTQ2S+ people working in Canada don't find their workplaces to be inclusive. The study found that 57% of respondents said they're not fully out at work, with 22% worried about a hostile work environment, 15% concerned about losing out on career opportunities, and 26% reluctant to apply for certain jobs because of how they identify.

As a long standing trusted QueerTech partner, Unity Technologies is eager to join Qareers as part of their ongoing strategy to develop and grow a more diverse workforce. "As a global company, Unity Technologies understands that extending opportunity across LGBTQ2S+ experiences is critical to building a more inclusive workplace for our colleagues, and providing more inclusive products and services for our community of creators around the world" said Paul Saiedi, Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Unity Technologies.

Qareers' goal is to host over 1,000 LGBTQ2S+ participants, and connect them with partnering companies like Unity Technologies, Sage, Wealthsimple, RBC, Accenture, Autodesk, IBM, Ubisoft, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), League Inc., OSEDEA, Morgan Stanley, Rogers Communications, Loopio, Paysafe Group, Government of Canada, Nesto, Thomson Reuters, ORO Health, Coveo and Pomelo.

About QueerTech:

QueerTech is a Canadian non-profit organization that empowers and connects startups, corporations, and LGBTQ2S+ technologists to increase diversity, inclusion, and representation in the tech industry. QueerTech has thousands of engaged members across Canada and hundreds of community and corporate partners that benefit from purpose-driven and solutions-oriented programs and events. These initiatives provide career opportunities, mentorship, create safe spaces, and offer support in ways that recognize and augment LGBTQ2S+ voices. By breaking down barriers, QueerTech empowers LGBTQ2S+ individuals in tech to achieve their personal and professional goals, to feel a sense of belonging, and to thrive in the tech industry with pride.

