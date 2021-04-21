Queen's University Places First Among Canadian Universities and Fifth Globally in Annual Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Established in 2019, THE Impact Rankings assess a university's societal impact based on the UN's SDGs, a set of goals outlining a universal call to action to protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. Using carefully calibrated indicators across four broad areas – research , outreach, teaching, and stewardship – THE Impact Rankings are a recognition of those who are working today to build a better tomorrow.

Patrick Deane, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University, said, "At Queen's we believe our community—our people—will help solve the world's most significant and urgent challenges through our intellectual curiosity, passion to achieve, and commitment to collaboration. We are humbled to be recognized in this way for the impact we're having in our local and global communities, but we recognize how much still needs to be done. We are, however, pleased to know we are on the right track, and have our eyes set even more firmly on the future."

Queen's University's community of students, researchers, staff, and alumni all contribute to making a positive impact as measured by the UN's 17 SDG criteria. Queen's scored highly across a number of SDGs, including in SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities), and SDG 15 (Life on Land), where Queen's placed in the top 10 worldwide. For both SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), Queen's ranks first in the world.

THE Impact Rankings acknowledged Queen's as:

1 st worldwide for SDG 1 'No Poverty,' and SDG 16 'Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions'. This was exemplified by Promise Scholars, a program designed to reduce financial barriers and increase access to Queen's for local, first-generation students. The university also helps the next generation of policy makers through programs and research led by the School of Policy Studies, in addition to significant collaboration with all levels of government.

for SDG 1 'No Poverty,' and SDG 16 'Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions'. This was exemplified by Promise Scholars, a program designed to reduce financial barriers and increase access to Queen's for local, first-generation students. The university also helps the next generation of policy makers through programs and research led by the School of Policy Studies, in addition to significant collaboration with all levels of government. A leader in advancing programs that promote equal access, equity, and diversity because of initiatives like: the Queen's Equity Locator App, a map of accessible and gender neutral spaces, and specialized pathway programs for Indigenous and Black students.

because of initiatives like: the Queen's Equity Locator App, a map of accessible and gender neutral spaces, and specialized pathway programs for Indigenous and Black students. Queen's supports air, land and water ecosystems through initiatives such as Queen's Climate Action Plan, which is committed to climate neutrality by 2040; the Queen's University Biological Station, one of Canada's premier scientific field stations; and the Beaty Water Research Centre, which fosters interdisciplinary research and outreach in water governance, sustainability, and protection.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE said, "Canada's universities are actively demonstrating the fundamental role they will play in helping solve some of the world's greatest challenges as outlined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In a year that has seen record levels of participation in the Impact Rankings, with 1,240 universities from 98 countries and regions, it is wonderful to see the success of Queen's University in helping to ensure a sustainable future for global society."

Other highlights from the over 600 pieces of evidence submitted illustrate Queen's contributions to an inclusive, diverse, and sustainable future, including:

"Building on this track record of sustainability, while accelerating development and partnerships at home and abroad, Queen's will stay focused on developing the leaders of tomorrow to advance global initiatives and make a lasting imprint on our communities," said Principal Deane.

Much more information on Queen's performance in the 2021 THE Impact Rankings is available on the Queen's University website, along with a media background document and photo assets.

MORE DETAILS:

Queen's University:

Ranked #1 in Canada and #5 in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings

and in the (THE) Impact Rankings THE Impact Rankings assess a university's societal impact based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) – a universal call to action to protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere

Ranked #1 in the world for SDG 1, 'No Poverty,' and SDG 16, 'Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions'

for SDG 1, 'No Poverty,' and SDG 16, 'Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions' THE Impact Rankings measure four broad areas – research , outreach, teaching and stewardship

, teaching and Over 1,200 universities were in competition

About Queen's University

Queen's University has a long history of scholarship, discovery, and innovation that has shaped our collective knowledge and helped address some of the world's most pressing concerns. Home to more than 25,000 students, the university offers a comprehensive research-intensive environment with prominent strengths in physics, cancer research, geoengineering, data analytics, surveillance studies, art conservation, and mental health research. Welcoming and supporting students from all countries and backgrounds to a vibrant, safe, and supportive community is an important part of the Queen's experience. Diverse perspectives and a wealth of experience enrich our campus and our community. A core part of our mission is to engage our students, staff, and faculty in international learning and research, both at home and abroad.

SOURCE Queen's University

For further information: Julie Brown, Media Relations Officer, Queen's University, [email protected], 343-363-2763

Related Links

http://www.queensu.ca/

