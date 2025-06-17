Queen's ranks 6th globally and 1st in Canada in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

KINGSTON, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Queen's University has once again earned a place among the top universities in the world for its contributions to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, Queen's ranks 6th globally out of more than 2,500 institutions from 130 countries, and is the top-ranked Canadian university.

This marks the fifth straight year that Queen's has placed in the global top 10 – a milestone unmatched by any other Canadian institution since the rankings began in 2019.

"Progress toward the UN's Sustainable Development Goals depends on collaboration across every part of the university. This recognition reflects the dedication of faculty, staff, students, and partners who are finding practical and creative ways to contribute. Their work continues to expand what is possible," says Queen's Principal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane.

Now in its seventh year, the THE Impact Rankings evaluate how universities are performing against the UN's 17 SDGs, which represent a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all.

Sustained leadership across the SDGs

The university earned global top 10 placements in five categories, highlighting research, teaching and outreach strengths in areas such as food security, urban development, water sustainability, biodiversity, and global justice:

1st in the world for SDG 2: Zero Hunger

2nd in the world for SDG 14: Life Below Water

2nd in the world for SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

4th in the world for SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

6th in the world for SDG 15: Life on Land

Collaborative impact

The Impact Rankings assess universities using a blend of qualitative and quantitative metrics, including research outputs, teaching practices, partnerships, and community-based initiatives. Queen's leadership in the rankings is supported by long-standing research priorities in sustainability, equity, health, and technological innovation – including work in green supercomputing, materials science, and clean energy.

Ongoing commitment

"Participating in the Impact Rankings has helped Queen's articulate and expand the ways we contribute to the global common good," says Principal Deane. "This rankings recognition is not just about where we place, but also about highlighting and expanding the work being done across our university community to support people and the planet, and solve some of our most pressing challenges."

Read the full article on the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and Queen's performance.



