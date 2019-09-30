Queen's Finance Association Conference Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Hriday Vaid, Co-Chair, Queen's Finance Association Conference (QFAC), joined Deanna Dobrowsky, Vice President, Regulatory, TMX Group, to close the market. In its 13th year, QFAC is a student-run conference focused on providing students with practical knowledge of finance and the capital markets to help facilitate their transition into careers in the financial services industry. The conference feature keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and a M&A simulation in addition to luncheons, dinners, and evening social events. The conference takes place at Omni King Edward in Toronto, Ontario and will run from September 26-29. For more information, please visit www.qfac.ca/.