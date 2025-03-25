Queen Mary 2 to join America's 250th anniversary celebration in New York in 2026 as Cunard partners with Sail4th 250

VALENCIA, Calif., March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cunard today announced an exciting partnership with Sail4th 250, the non-profit organization overseeing celebrations in the Port of New York and New Jersey for America's 250th anniversary next year.

The collaboration will see the luxury cruise line's flagship Queen Mary 2 – the world's only ocean liner – take pride of place at the heart of the landmark event, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime vantage point in what promises to be an unforgettable moment in history.

Queen Mary 2 will take center stage in New York Harbor across July 3-4, 2026

The six-day centerpiece of America's milestone anniversary will feature the largest international flotilla of tall ships and naval vessels ever assembled. Some 17 nations have already committed their tall ships to participate, and the U.S. Navy has invited scores of others. More than 30 tall ships are expected. The celebration will also include festivals, public access to the tall ships, a massive fireworks display, and an exhibition of 18th-century historic documents.

Planners expect eight to 10 million spectators to line the 15-mile New York/New Jersey shoreline to view the July 4 parade of tall ships and naval vessels, with events planned from July 3-8, 2026.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Cunard has a long and distinguished history with the United States, and we are proud to play a role in this momentous celebration. As the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 will offer guests an experience like no other — immersed in the excitement and grandeur of America's 250th Independence Day. This is a truly unique opportunity to witness history in spectacular fashion, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be part of it."

This collaboration reflects Cunard's deep-rooted connection to the United States and its rich maritime history. For more than 185 years, Cunard ships have pioneered transatlantic travel, and in 2026, Queen Mary 2's presence in New York Harbor will add to that history.

From her prime position in New York Harbor, guests on board will have unrivaled views of the largest gathering of tall ships and naval vessels ever seen in the city. The spectacle will continue with a dramatic military flyover, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks finale over the Manhattan skyline. Whether at anchor or positioned in the harbor, Queen Mary 2 will serve as the ultimate setting for this landmark occasion.

Chris O'Brien, President of Sail4th 250, added: "The participation of the majestic Queen Mary 2 helps ensure that seafaring travelers can have first-class seats to the most spectacular event in the history of New York Harbour. Given Cunard's storied history and indelible ties to the United States, we are pleased to have found the perfect seafaring partner for our nation's historic milestone."

Ross D. Levi, Executive Director / VP, NYS Division of Tourism, Empire State Development, said: "The addition of Queen Mary 2 to Sail4th will only enhance the celebrations surrounding America's 250th birthday. I LOVE NY is proud to support Sail4th's efforts to create this once-in-a-lifetime event. We look forward to promoting this largest-ever international flotilla as part of the state's unique America 250 activities so that visitors from around the globe can see for themselves how easy it is to love New York."

Cunard's Independence Day Spectacular Voyage will take place from July 3-10, 2026, offering guests the chance to be part of history. After an extraordinary stay in New York, Queen Mary 2 will continue to Newport, Rhode Island, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, where guests can explore two of North America's most charming and historic ports.

Prices currently start from $2,350 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Cindy Adams, MGA Media Group, [email protected]

About Sail4th 250:

Sail4th 250 is a 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization founded in 2020. It is the successor organization to Operation Sail, Inc., which organized the previous major tall ship events in the Port of New York and New Jersey in 1964, 1976, 1986, 1992, 2000, and 2012. Sail4th 250 is part of the 2026 Sail250®America tour of the East Coast and Gulf port cities of New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and Boston. The programs Sail4th 250 is developing will provide economic development, cultural enrichment, and educational programming for citizens, businesses, and visitors throughout the region. Please visit: http://www.sail4th.org

For additional information about Sail4th, contact:

Peter Himler, Flatiron Communications LLC

Google Voice: +1 516-308-1120; (m) +1 516-729-6461

[email protected]

WhatsApp: peterhimler

Erin Mahoney

(m) 917-213-2935

[email protected]

SOURCE Cunard