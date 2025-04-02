Queen Elizabeth joins Queen Anne in Hong Kong for first meeting with sister ship

VALENCIA, Calif., April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- This is the moment that Queen Elizabeth met Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne for the very first time as the iconic Queens docked together in Hong Kong.

Queen Anne docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, north of Hong Kong Island, at 7 a.m. on March 18, before Queen Elizabeth joined her in the city at 8 a.m. the following day (March 19).

Queen Elizabeth and Queen Anne pictured together for the first time, at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, Hong Kong

The 3,000-guest Queen Anne, currently at sea, is sailing her maiden 107-night world voyage from Southampton. Before arriving home on the south coast next month, she will have visited 30 different ports across 18 countries – with 1,067 guests sailing the entire world voyage.

Queen Elizabeth, who recently completed an era-defining makeover ahead of her inaugural Miami-Caribbean and Alaska seasons, is currently enjoying a nine-night voyage to Yokohama in Japan, arriving on Monday (April 7).

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard