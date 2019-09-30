Quectel Announces Dual-band High-precision Positioning Module for the Automotive Industry

The new Quectel module, announced at 2019 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, is designed to facilitate open sky positioning performance with an accuracy of up to 10-centimeters, which is currently the industry's most advanced positioning technology for the automotive market. LG69T will support next-generation precision positioning capabilities for smart vehicles and autonomous driving scenarios.

Engineering samples of Quectel's LG69T module will be offered to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers by the end of 2019, and the product will be commercially available around mid-2020 and is expected to be deployed in mass produced models as early as 2021.

The full release is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/552.htm

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life. Augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. www.st.com.

SOURCE Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

For further information: Ashley Liu, +86-21-5108-6236, media@quectel.com