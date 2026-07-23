Quebecor Welcomes Federal Court Ruling That Strengthens Site Blocking Against Evolving Piracy Threats

MONTREAL, le 23 juill. 2026 /CNW/ -- Quebecor today issued the following statement welcoming a ruling from the Federal Court of Canada that streamlines the enforcement of site-blocking orders against court-adjudicated piracy services that evade judicial oversight by migrating to new domains or rebranding:

"For years, Quebecor has stood behind judicial site blocking as an indispensable mechanism to defend both creators and consumers against digital piracy. The explosive growth of illicit devices, add-ons, and apps poses a serious and ongoing threat to the legal marketplace for content -- from films and television to sports programming -- and undermines the Canadian creative and broadcasting industries that depend on it. Smaller players cannot sustain their role in that ecosystem when a significant share of their audience is diverted to illegal services. Today's ruling builds on a solid foundation of responsible, court-supervised enforcement and sends a clear signal: our legal tools must keep pace with the increasingly sophisticated tactics of those who profit from stolen content. We are encouraged by this decision, which is consistent with Canadian precedent and with actions taken by courts and legislatures around the world recognizing that internet intermediaries are well positioned to help bring illegal online activity to an end."

The court's omnibus order represents a meaningful step forward at a moment when the online piracy ecosystem is becoming faster and more automated. Rogue operators routinely generate domains, spin up copycat websites, and build evasive infrastructure at scale. When a domain is blocked or a brand disrupted, operators frequently resurface under new names within hours, forcing rightsholders and courts into costly, repetitive cycles. The omnibus order addresses this reality by creating a more agile mechanism for extending existing blocks to successor domains and services, without requiring a full return to court each time.

Today's decision adds to a consistent record of judicial recognition for Quebecor's efforts against content theft: the landmark GoldTV site-blocking order of 2019, the sanctions imposed on illegal set-top-box sellers in 2021; the TVAddons judgment of 2022; and the permanent injunction obtained in the Konek/Hill Valley case in 2023, among others. Together, these outcomes reflect Quebecor's sustained commitment to defending copyright and the creative chain that depends on it.

The Federal Court's decision can be found here.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Québecor Média Inc.

Information: Quebecor, [email protected]