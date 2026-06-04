MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of Canadian production companies that will receive financial support in the 52nd round of the Fund's Television Production Assistance Program, for which submissions closed on April 1, 2026. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of more than $1.5 million.

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $390,000 will go to two projects from Productions Untamed 5 inc. and Happy Camper Média inc. The broadcasters supporting the development of these projects are TVA Group and Télé-Québec.

Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, Quebecor Fund is contributing $1,128,798 to five fiction series and one documentary series in this round. The producers of these projects are Trio Orange inc., Duo Productions inc., Attraction Images inc., Encore Télévision inc., Aetios Productions inc. and Les Productions Lustitia inc. The productions will air on the Canadian broadcasters Bell Media Inc., TVA Group Inc., Corus Media Inc. and TV5 Québec Canada.

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 433 projects--involving 105 production companies, 49 Canadian broadcasters and a hundred foreign platforms and broadcasters--with grants totalling nearly $112.5 million across all of its components. Of the funding granted under Quebecor Fund's three components since spring 2017, 19% has gone to documentaries, 19% to programs for children/youth, 13% to variety/performing arts, and 49% to drama.

Counting this round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $15.6 million to support creation projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French-language broadcaster.

Counting this round of the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants of nearly $19.5 million and the CMF $6.5 million, for a total of nearly $26 million. The funding enables Québec producers to add value to French-language fiction and documentaries, and to penetrate international markets.

Since June 2020, Quebecor Fund has granted specific funding to promote women's shareholding in partner companies that receive support from the Export Assistance Program (EXAP). In this round, Écho Média inc. will receive an $80,000 grant to support the transfer of shares to key female personnel. To date, total financing of $880,000 has been extended under this component to 8 companies and 21 new shareholders.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT:

FICTION SERIES Empathie - season 2

Trio Orange inc.

– Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

In season 2 of Empathie, Suzanne finds herself caught up in private dramas and fraught journeys that constantly test her capacity for empathy. Medical professionals and patients at a psychiatric hospital cope with grief, addiction and the quest for meaning as they struggle to rebuild their lives.

Dernière seconde - season 2

Duo Productions inc. and Attraction Images inc.

– Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

In the second season of Dernière seconde, Véronique and her colleagues face a radically different kind of criminal: a terrorist who wields an arsenal of chemical weapons -- targeting specific individuals in some instances and striking large numbers of innocent victims in others.

Bête Noire - season 4

Encore Télévision inc.

– Canadian broadcaster: Corus Media Inc.

Julia Rodriguez is missing. She left to visit a friend but never arrived. Her husband Benjamin is distraught.

Casse-Gueule - season 2

Duo Productions inc.

– Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

The soft-opening fiasco and the explosion at Debbie Wang's restaurant didn't just wreck the Casse-Gueule restaurant. Clovis, Ben and Manon find their reputation in tatters. They're back to square one.

Les Armes - season 3

Aetios Productions inc.

– Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

Three months after a fragile agreement in the North, Savard and Craig launch a stealth war against a network linked to Wagner. In the swirl of geopolitical tensions, covert operations and revenge, alliances crumble and truths erode.

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Saveurs précieuses - season 2

Les Productions Lustitia inc.

– Canadian broadcaster: TV5 Québec Canada

Saveurs précieuses reveals the secrets of the world's most precious gastronomic products--a mix of gems of nature, rare ingredients and dedicated artisans. The series offers sumptuous imagery and award‑winning chefs, but also a sense of urgency as many of these treasures are threatened by climate change.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides nearly $4.5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have disbursed a total of more than $149.8 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program will be Thursday, October 1, 2026, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. All applications for all programs must be submitted electronically. Visit fondsquebecor.ca for more information.

SOURCE Quebecor Fund

Source: Serge Thibaudeau, CEO, Quebecor Fund, [email protected]